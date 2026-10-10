Medicare Open Enrollment Starts October 15 - 8 Things To Put On The Kitchen Table Before You Compare

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Medicare Open Enrollment begins October 15, and millions of older Americans will soon face decisions that could affect their healthcare costs throughout 2027. Before you start comparing plans, however, there's a simple step that could save you hours of frustration: gather the documents and information you'll need in one place. Sitting down at the kitchen table with the right paperwork can make it easier to spot changes in premiums, prescription coverage, and doctor networks before they become expensive surprises.

According to Medicare, the annual enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, with coverage changes generally taking effect January 1. Your Medicare Open Enrollment checklist should include more than last year's insurance card, especially if you take several prescriptions or regularly see specialists. Here are eight things worth gathering before comparing your 2027 coverage options.

1. Your Current Medicare and Insurance Cards

Start by putting your Medicare card and any Medicare Advantage, Part D, or supplemental insurance cards on the table. These documents help you identify your current coverage and avoid confusing Original Medicare with private Medicare Advantage plans. According to Medicare, Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage work differently, particularly when it comes to provider networks, referrals, and out-of-pocket expenses. Having your cards nearby also makes it easier to confirm your current insurer and plan name before comparing alternatives. Keep your Medicare number private and enter it only through trusted enrollment channels rather than unfamiliar websites or unsolicited insurance offers.

2. Your Annual Notice of Change Letter

One of the most important documents on your Medicare Open Enrollment checklist is your plan's Annual Notice of Change, commonly called the ANOC. Medicare Advantage and Part D plans generally send this notice by September 30 to explain important changes taking effect the following January. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services encourages beneficiaries to review plan costs, coverage, and benefits annually because those details can change even when they stay with the same insurer. Pay particular attention to premium increases, new deductibles, prescription formulary changes, and modifications to provider networks. If you haven't received your notice, contact your plan directly and request a copy before assuming your 2026 coverage will remain unchanged in 2027.

3. A Complete List of Your Prescription Medications

Prescription drug costs can vary significantly between Medicare plans, making an accurate medication list essential. Write down each drug's name, dosage, quantity, and how frequently you refill it, including medications you take only occasionally. The Medicare Plan Finder allows beneficiaries to compare prescription coverage and estimated costs based on their medications and preferred pharmacies. A plan with a lower monthly premium might still cost more overall if one of your prescriptions moves to a higher pricing tier or requires additional coverage approval. Don't forget to include brand-name medications and ask your pharmacist about generic alternatives when appropriate, since even small monthly differences can add up over a full year.

4. The Names of Your Doctors, Specialists, and Hospitals

Before choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, make a list of the healthcare providers you want to continue seeing next year. Include your primary care physician, cardiologist, dermatologist, physical therapist, preferred hospital, and any other providers involved in your regular care. According to Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans may use provider networks that affect where you can receive covered care and how much you pay. A familiar doctor leaving your plan's network could mean higher costs, changing physicians, or finding another facility for treatment. Verify network participation directly with both the insurance company and the provider's office before making a final enrollment decision.

5. Your Preferred Pharmacies and Mail-Order Options

The pharmacy you choose can affect what you pay for prescription medications, even when your insurance plan stays the same. Some Medicare drug plans have preferred pharmacy networks that offer lower copayments than other participating locations. Medicare allows you to compare estimated prescription costs at different pharmacies when evaluating available plans. Write down the pharmacies you regularly use, including any mail-order service, and check whether their pricing or network status will change for 2027. A few dollars saved on each monthly refill can add up, especially for retirees taking several maintenance medications.

6. A List of This Year's Medical Expenses

Your Medicare Open Enrollment checklist should also include a realistic picture of what healthcare actually cost you during 2026. Gather recent medical bills, prescription receipts, insurance statements, and any Explanation of Benefits documents that show what you paid for covered services. Comparing plans means looking beyond monthly premiums to deductibles, copayments, and estimated annual expenses. For example, a plan that saves $20 monthly in premiums but adds $40 to six specialist visits could eliminate the entire $240 annual premium savings. Looking at your actual healthcare usage can help identify which expenses matter most when deciding whether to keep or change coverage.

7. Your Retirement Budget and Expected Healthcare Needs

Before comparing plans, determine how much room your monthly retirement budget has for premiums and unexpected medical expenses. Consider whether you anticipate surgery, additional specialist visits, physical therapy, or expensive prescription treatments during the coming year. The Medicare Plan Finder provides estimates that can help you compare costs, although actual expenses depend on the healthcare services you ultimately receive. Pay particular attention to a Medicare Advantage plan's annual out-of-pocket maximum, which limits spending on covered Part A and Part B services but doesn't include every healthcare expense. Choosing a plan based solely on its advertised premium can be risky when a major medical event could create thousands of dollars in additional costs.

8. Questions About Extra Help and Free Medicare Counseling

Your final kitchen-table item should be a short list of questions you want answered before making a coverage decision. If prescription costs are stretching your budget, the Social Security Administration offers information about Extra Help, a federal program that assists eligible people with Medicare Part D expenses. You can also contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program for free, unbiased Medicare counseling rather than relying entirely on insurance advertisements or sales representatives. Write down anything confusing about your current coverage, including unfamiliar charges, prior authorization requirements, or whether switching plans could affect other insurance you already have. Bringing those questions to a counselor can help you avoid rushed decisions and understand potential consequences before submitting an enrollment request.

A Little Preparation Now Could Save Money Throughout 2027

Completing your Medicare Open Enrollment checklist before October 15 can make the comparison process less stressful and help you focus on the costs that actually affect your household. The 2027 Medicare Plan Finder is already available for reviewing options, so you don't have to wait until enrollment officially begins to start researching. Remember that staying with your existing plan may be perfectly reasonable, but you should still review its changes before assuming it remains your best option. Medicare Open Enrollment ends December 7, 2026, and most coverage changes selected during this period take effect January 1, 2027.

Have you started gathering your Medicare paperwork for Open Enrollment, and which coverage changes are you most concerned about for 2027? Share your thoughts in the comments.