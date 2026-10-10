Your Parents Leave You Their House - These States Could Make It Expensive To Keep

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Inheriting your parents' house might seem like a financial blessing, especially if the mortgage is already paid off. But imagine opening your first property tax bill after taking ownership and discovering that the annual cost has increased by thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, that scenario is possible in several states where inherited homes can lose valuable tax protections or receive new property assessments.

The financial risk isn't necessarily an inheritance tax, which only a handful of states impose. Instead, inherited property taxes can become a major expense when ownership changes, long-standing exemptions disappear, or the property's taxable value increases. Before deciding to keep a family home, it's worth understanding how these rules work and which states deserve particularly close attention.

1California: Inherited Homes Can Lose Valuable Tax Protections

California is one of the most important states to understand because property tax bills can change dramatically when a longtime family home transfers to the next generation. Under Proposition 19, children generally must use an inherited parent's qualifying home as their own principal residence to receive the parent-child reassessment exclusion. The exclusion also has a value limitation, meaning particularly valuable homes may receive a partial reassessment even when the child meets the residency requirements.

Imagine inheriting a house your parents purchased decades ago for $150,000 that's now worth $900,000, only to discover that keeping it as a vacation property could trigger a substantially higher taxable assessment. California heirs should contact the county assessor promptly because the homeowners' exemption and parent-child exclusion have separate filing requirements and deadlines.

Florida: The Save Our Homes Tax Cap Doesn't Automatically Transfer

Florida homeowners can benefit from the Save Our Homes assessment limitation, which generally restricts annual increases in assessed value to 3% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. However, the Florida Department of Revenue explains that homestead exemptions are not transferable, and a change in ownership can trigger reassessment under state law.

A house your parents owned for 30 years may have a taxable value considerably below its current market value, creating a potential surprise when you inherit it. Florida law includes exceptions for certain ownership changes, so an inheritance doesn't automatically produce the same result in every family situation. Before deciding to keep the property, ask the county property appraiser whether the transfer will affect its assessed value and whether you qualify for a new homestead exemption.

Pennsylvania: Children Can Face an Actual Inheritance Tax

Unlike states where the primary concern is reassessment, Pennsylvania can impose a separate tax when children inherit property from their parents. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, transfers to direct descendants generally face a 4.5% inheritance tax, while different rates apply to spouses, siblings, and other beneficiaries.

If a child inherits a taxable interest in a home valued at $300,000, a simplified calculation at 4.5% would produce $13,500 in inheritance tax before considering debts, deductions, exemptions, or other estate circumstances. That obligation can create a serious cash-flow problem for someone inheriting valuable real estate but very little money. Pennsylvania offers a 5% discount on inheritance tax paid within three months of death, while unpaid tax generally becomes delinquent after nine months.

Nebraska: Even Children Can Owe Inheritance Tax

Nebraska is another state where inherited property taxes may include an inheritance tax rather than simply a higher annual property tax bill. Under Nebraska Revised Statute 77-2004, qualifying immediate relatives generally pay 1% on inherited value exceeding a $100,000 exemption for deaths occurring in 2023 or later. For example, an adult child receiving a taxable inheritance worth $350,000 could face approximately $2,500 in Nebraska inheritance tax if the entire amount qualifies for that calculation. The actual obligation depends on the beneficiary's relationship, age, inherited interest, and applicable deductions or exemptions. Although Nebraska's rate for children is relatively modest, heirs should account for the tax before assuming an inherited home comes without immediate financial obligations.

New York: Losing a Senior Tax Benefit Can Increase Costs

New York doesn't automatically reassess every inherited house to market value simply because ownership changes, but heirs can lose property tax benefits their parents previously received. The state's School Tax Relief program, commonly called STAR, provides eligible homeowners with relief from school property taxes through credits or grandfathered exemptions. A parent who qualified for Enhanced STAR or another senior-related exemption may have received tax savings that don't automatically continue for an adult child inheriting the property. New homeowners generally must register for the STAR credit rather than assuming they can retain the previous owner's exemption. Before keeping the house, compare the actual property tax bill with what you would owe after removing exemptions for which you aren't eligible.

Michigan: Family Transfers Have Important Exceptions

Michigan's property tax system generally limits annual taxable value increases until a transfer of ownership triggers an uncapping of the property's taxable value. However, Michigan law includes an important exception for certain residential property transfers between parents and children when the property isn't used for a commercial purpose following the transfer. This means inheriting a parent's house doesn't necessarily result in the same reassessment that could follow an ordinary real estate sale. The situation can become more complicated when heirs plan to rent out the property, change its use, or transfer it again. Michigan beneficiaries should verify eligibility for the family-transfer exception and any principal residence exemption with their local assessor before making decisions that could affect future tax bills.

Texas: Homestead Exemptions Require Special Attention

Texas doesn't impose a state inheritance tax, but property taxes can still become a significant expense when children inherit a family home. According to the Texas Comptroller, residence homestead exemptions generally require an ownership interest and use of the property as the owner's principal residence. If your parents received additional exemptions because they were over 65 or disabled, you shouldn't assume those benefits automatically apply to you. Texas also has special rules allowing qualifying heirs to establish ownership interests in inherited homestead property even when their names aren't listed on a recorded deed. Contacting the local appraisal district can help determine which exemptions remain available and whether documentation is needed to preserve eligible tax relief.

Calculate the Real Cost Before Keeping the Family Home

The biggest mistake heirs can make is assuming that their parents' property tax bill represents what they'll pay after taking ownership. Depending on the state, inherited property taxes may involve reassessment, the loss of valuable exemptions, or a separate inheritance tax that creates an immediate financial obligation. Before accepting responsibility for the property, request an updated tax estimate from the local assessor and calculate annual insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, utilities, and any remaining mortgage balance. Remember that inheritance and estate tax rules differ, and a federal income tax bill generally doesn't arise simply because you inherit a house, although selling it later can create capital gains considerations.

Have you inherited a family home and discovered unexpected property taxes or other ownership costs, or are you worried about what keeping your parents' house might eventually cost? Share your experience in the comments.