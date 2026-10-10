A Geriatrics Doctor Says People Get These 4 Things Wrong About Aging

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Getting older doesn't automatically mean becoming weaker, losing your independence, or spending a fortune on supplements and medical treatments. Yet many Americans approach aging with assumptions that could actually make it harder to stay healthy. From choosing the wrong exercise routine to relying too heavily on protein shakes, some popular wellness habits may not deliver the benefits people expect.

In an October 5 interview with the New York Post, Dr. Mason Pimsler, a geriatrics specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, identified four common mistakes that can undermine healthy aging. The advice challenges several popular beliefs about fitness, nutrition, social connections, and activities often associated with older adults. Understanding these common aging mistakes could help people over 60 make better decisions about their health while avoiding unnecessary expenses.

1. Assuming Pilates Is Enough to Maintain Muscle Strength

Pilates can improve flexibility, coordination, posture, and core strength, but relying on it as your only form of exercise may leave an important gap in your fitness routine. The geriatrics specialist interviewed by the New York Post emphasized that progressive resistance training is especially important for preserving muscle mass and supporting bone health as people age.“Muscle is one of the body's most valuable currencies as we age,” Dr. Pimsler wrote.

According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity weekly, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days. That doesn't necessarily mean purchasing an expensive gym membership, because resistance bands, appropriately challenging bodyweight exercises, and inexpensive hand weights can help build strength when used correctly. If you're new to exercise or have mobility limitations, ask your healthcare provider or physical therapist about safe ways to add resistance training without increasing your risk of injury.

2. Treating Protein Shakes Like Complete Meals

Protein shakes have become popular among older adults hoping to preserve muscle, but they aren't necessarily a replacement for balanced meals. The geriatrics doctor highlighted by the New York Post cautioned that relying on protein drinks instead of regular meals can leave important nutritional needs unmet.

According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults benefit from eating a variety of nutrient-dense foods that provide protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. A shake containing 25 grams of protein might help someone meet a nutritional goal, but it may not provide the fiber, healthy fats, and other nutrients available in meals containing beans, eggs, vegetables, and whole grains. Before spending $40 or more monthly on protein powders or premade drinks, consider whether affordable whole foods could meet your needs, while recognizing that medically recommended nutritional supplements can be useful for people with specific dietary challenges.

3. Underestimating How Much Social Connections Affect Health

One of the most overlooked common aging mistakes involves treating social activities as optional entertainment rather than an important part of maintaining overall health. The geriatrics specialist explained that social isolation can contribute to declines in physical and mental well-being, making relationships particularly valuable as people get older. The National Institute on Aging reports that loneliness and social isolation are associated with increased risks of depression, cognitive decline, heart disease, and other health problems.

Staying connected doesn't require expensive vacations or elaborate social events, because community centers, volunteer opportunities, walking groups, and regular phone conversations can provide meaningful interaction. For retirees living alone, scheduling a weekly activity with friends or family may be a practical way to support emotional well-being while creating a routine that encourages movement and engagement.

4. Dismissing Tai Chi as Something Only Very Old People Do

Tai chi sometimes gets dismissed as an activity reserved for nursing homes or people who can no longer participate in more demanding exercise. However, practicing tai chi earlier in life can help develop balance, coordination, and body awareness.“Tai Chi deserves a spot on in our fitness routine long before retirement,” wrote Dr. Pimsler.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports that tai chi may improve balance and help reduce falls among older adults, although benefits depend on individual health and the program used. Unlike high-impact workouts, tai chi generally involves slow, controlled movements that can be adapted for different fitness levels and physical limitations. Many senior centers, parks departments, and community organizations offer inexpensive classes, making it a relatively affordable addition to a broader exercise routine that includes strength training and cardiovascular activity.

Why These Mistakes Matter More Than People Realize

The four common aging mistakes share an important theme: maintaining independence requires attention to several areas of health rather than relying on one popular habit or product. Someone who attends Pilates classes but never challenges their muscles with resistance exercises may overlook strength, while another person who drinks expensive protein shakes might miss opportunities to improve overall nutrition. The National Institute on Aging explains that healthy aging involves physical activity, nutritious eating, adequate sleep, social engagement, and preventive healthcare rather than any single solution.

These habits can also help older adults maintain the strength and mobility needed for everyday tasks such as carrying groceries, climbing stairs, and managing their homes independently. For retirees watching their budgets, focusing on practical, evidence-based habits may offer greater value than repeatedly purchasing wellness products that promise dramatic anti-aging results.

Small Changes Today Can Protect Your Independence Tomorrow

Avoiding common aging mistakes doesn't require completely overhauling your lifestyle or spending hundreds of dollars on specialized programs. Adding resistance exercises twice weekly, eating balanced meals, maintaining friendships, and trying a beginner tai chi class are realistic starting points for many older adults. Many assumptions about growing older are misleading, including the belief that declining mobility and cognitive problems are unavoidable parts of aging. Although genetics, chronic illnesses, and individual circumstances influence health outcomes, people can often improve their quality of life by making manageable changes at any age.

Which of these four aging mistakes surprised you most, and have you changed your exercise, nutrition, or social habits as you've gotten older? Share your experiences in the comments.