97% Of Medicare Beneficiaries Will Have At Least 10 Medicare Advantage Plans In 2027 - Don't Automatically Keep Your Current One

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've been enrolled in the same Medicare Advantage plan for years, switching might seem like more trouble than it's worth. After all, you know your insurance company, your doctors accept your coverage, and your monthly premium may be affordable. But new federal figures suggest that comparing your options for 2027 could be worthwhile, especially if your current plan is changing its benefits or costs.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that 97% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to at least 10 Medicare Advantage plans in 2027, while more than 99% will have at least one option. With Medicare Open Enrollment beginning October 15, retirees have an opportunity to review their coverage before changes take effect January 1. Having more choices doesn't automatically mean finding better coverage, but it does mean your existing plan deserves a closer look.

Most Beneficiaries Will Have Multiple Plans to Compare

According to CMS, approximately 5,532 Medicare Advantage plans are expected to be available nationwide in 2027, compared with 5,553 in 2026. Although the total number of plans is declining slightly, the agency estimates that 97% of beneficiaries will still have at least 10 options available where they live. Those choices can differ considerably in premiums, deductibles, provider networks, prescription coverage, and supplemental benefits.

However, the national figures don't mean every retiree will have 10 suitable plans, because availability and eligibility depend on location and individual circumstances. Start by entering your ZIP code into the Medicare Plan Finder to see which options are actually available in your area.

Average Medicare Advantage Premiums Are Expected to Fall

One reason to compare Medicare Advantage plans in 2027 is that average premiums are projected to decrease. CMS estimates that the weighted average monthly Medicare Advantage premium will fall from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, representing a 16.5% decline. That works out to approximately $28.44 in annual savings based on the national averages, although individual plans may experience very different changes. Importantly, the Medicare Advantage premium is generally separate from the Medicare Part B premium, which most beneficiaries must continue paying. A lower advertised premium shouldn't be your only consideration because copayments, deductibles, and other medical expenses can easily outweigh modest monthly savings.

Your Current Plan May Change Even If You Stay Enrolled

Many retirees assume that keeping the same insurance company means keeping the same benefits, but Medicare Advantage coverage can change annually. Your insurer may adjust prescription formularies, specialist copayments, provider networks, deductibles, or supplemental benefits for the upcoming year.

Medicare encourages beneficiaries to review their coverage because plan costs and benefits can change even when they don't switch insurers. Look for your Annual Notice of Change, which generally arrives by September 30 and outlines important differences between your current and upcoming coverage. If a familiar benefit disappears or becomes more expensive, comparing alternatives could prevent an unpleasant financial surprise in January.

Make Sure Your Doctors and Hospitals Are Still Covered

A plan with attractive premiums won't necessarily save money if your preferred doctors are outside its network. Medicare Advantage HMOs generally require beneficiaries to use participating providers for most nonemergency care, while PPOs may offer additional flexibility at higher out-of-pocket costs.

According to Medicare, provider networks and plan rules can affect where beneficiaries receive care and how much they pay. Before changing coverage, verify that your primary care physician, specialists, and preferred hospitals participate in the specific plan you're considering for 2027. Don't rely exclusively on an online provider directory, because contacting the doctor's office and insurance company directly can help clarify whether the relationship will continue next year.

Prescription Coverage Could Make One Plan Much More Expensive

Prescription drug coverage deserves special attention when comparing Medicare Advantage plans in 2027, particularly for retirees taking several medications. CMS projects that the average monthly prescription drug premium within Medicare Advantage plans will decline from $11.32 in 2026 to approximately $7 in 2027 after applicable rebates. However, those national averages don't tell you whether your particular medications will remain covered or what you'll pay at the pharmacy.

Use the Medicare Plan Finder to enter your prescriptions, dosages, and preferred pharmacies before comparing estimated annual drug costs. A plan that looks cheaper on paper may become more expensive if a necessary medication moves to a higher cost-sharing tier or requires additional approval.

Don't Overlook Annual Out-of-Pocket Limits

Monthly premiums are easy to compare, but annual out-of-pocket limits can have a much bigger impact during an expensive medical year. Medicare Advantage plans must establish limits on beneficiary spending for covered Part A and Part B services, although the limits vary by plan and don't include every healthcare expense.

A KFF analysis of Medicare Advantage coverage found that average in-network out-of-pocket limits were $5,421 in 2026, illustrating how substantial potential medical expenses can be. When reviewing 2027 plans, compare the annual maximum alongside hospital copayments, specialist visits, outpatient procedures, and other services you're likely to use. Someone managing a chronic condition may benefit more from predictable medical costs than from saving a few dollars on monthly premiums.

Extra Benefits Aren't Always as Generous as Advertised

Dental, vision, hearing, transportation, and other supplemental benefits can make Medicare Advantage plans attractive to older adults. CMS expects these additional benefit offerings to remain broadly stable in 2027, but that doesn't mean every plan will provide identical coverage or spending allowances.

The Medicare Plan Finder allows beneficiaries to review supplemental benefits alongside other important coverage details. For example, a plan advertising dental coverage may limit the types of procedures covered or impose an annual benefit maximum that leaves you responsible for expensive treatments. Compare the actual dollar limits, eligibility requirements, participating providers, and exclusions before assuming a plan with more advertised extras provides better overall value.

Pay Attention to Medicare's Updated Star Ratings

Another useful comparison tool is Medicare's five-star quality rating system, which evaluates participating plans using measures related to healthcare quality, customer service, and member experiences. In its 2027 Star Ratings announcement, CMS explained that the ratings help beneficiaries evaluate plan performance alongside costs and benefits.

A higher-rated plan may offer advantages worth considering, but its rating doesn't guarantee that your doctors participate or your prescriptions will be affordable. Review the overall rating and relevant individual measures, particularly if you've experienced problems with customer service, prescription coverage, or obtaining necessary care. Quality ratings should support your decision rather than replace a careful review of your personal healthcare needs.

October 15 Is Your Opportunity to Make a Smarter Choice

With 97% of Medicare beneficiaries expected to have access to at least 10 Medicare Advantage plans in 2027, there are good reasons to compare coverage before automatically renewing. The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, and most changes selected during that window take effect January 1, 2027. CMS estimates that approximately eight in 10 current Medicare Advantage beneficiaries can remain in their existing plans at the same or a lower premium, so switching isn't automatically the better financial decision. Review your current plan's changes, compare estimated total costs, and confirm your preferred providers and prescriptions before making a final selection.

Are you planning to compare Medicare Advantage plans this year, or have you found that staying with your current coverage usually works best? Share your experiences and concerns in the comments.