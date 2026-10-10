Americans Are Spending More But Feeling Worse - 6 Numbers Behind The Disconnect

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Americans are spending more even as consumer confidence falls, with inflation, slower wage growth, lower savings and rising credit card balances helping explain the disconnect – Shutterstock

Americans are spending more, but the mood surrounding money keeps getting darker. The latest data show a strange split: household spending continues to climb, while confidence, savings and financial expectations tell a much less cheerful story.

That disconnect makes more sense after looking at six numbers. Together, they show how households can spend more dollars without actually feeling richer.

1. Spending Rose 0.9%

Personal consumption expenditures jumped 0.9% in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Spending on goods increased, but services also contributed heavily to the gain. Real PCE, which adjusts for changing prices, rose 0.6%.

That distinction matters because a bigger spending bill does not automatically mean Americans bought dramatically more stuff. Prices remain elevated, so households can spend additional dollars simply to maintain familiar routines. A grocery trip, insurance payment or restaurant meal can quietly become more expensive without changing much about the experience. Spending therefore remains strong even while wallets feel stretched.

2. Inflation Is Still 3.4%

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.4% over the year through August, while core PCE increased 3.0%.

Those percentages may look tame compared with the inflation surge of a few years ago. The problem for household budgets sits in the accumulated price increases that came before them. A slower rate of inflation means prices rise more slowly, not that they return to old levels. That helps explain why consumers can hear that inflation has cooled and still stare at a checkout receipt thinking,“Since when did that cost that much?”

3. Wages Rose 3.0%

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers increased 3.0% over the 12 months through September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Compare that with the 3.4% annual PCE inflation rate, and the squeeze becomes easier to see, although the two measures do not provide a perfect household-by-household comparison. Someone receiving a 3% pay increase does not necessarily lose purchasing power across every expense. Income, taxes, benefits, housing costs and spending habits all change the calculation. Still, modest wage growth leaves less room for households to absorb another round of higher prices.

4. The Savings Rate Fell to 4.1%

Americans saved an estimated 4.1% of disposable personal income in August, according to BEA data. Personal saving totaled about $990.2 billion that month.

A 4.1% savings rate does not mean every household saves exactly 4.1% of its income. It represents a national measure, so individual situations vary enormously. Yet the figure offers a useful clue about the spending-versus-security puzzle. Money that goes toward today's bills cannot simultaneously build tomorrow's cash cushion. For a household already carrying a thin emergency fund, even a modest reduction in saving can make an ordinary surprise feel much larger.

5. Credit Card Balances Hit $1.26 Trillion

U.S. credit card balances reached roughly $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, after increasing $21 billion from the prior quarter. Auto loan balances also rose, reaching about $1.71 trillion.

Credit does not automatically signal financial trouble. Millions of households use credit cards for convenience and pay their balances in full. The concern emerges when borrowing becomes the bridge between income and ordinary expenses. A household can keep spending because the credit line remains available, even though its monthly budget has stopped comfortably covering everything. That creates a particularly awkward illusion: the shopping still works, but the cash flow underneath it does not.

6. Consumer Confidence Fell to 81.9

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped 6.7 points to 81.9 in September, marking its third consecutive monthly decline. The Expectations Index fell to 63.6, reflecting a weaker outlook for the months ahead.

Another Federal Reserve survey adds an even more revealing detail. In September, households reported worsening perceptions and expectations about their own financial situations, while one-year inflation expectations climbed to 3.9%, the highest reading since May 2023. The combination helps explain why spending and sentiment can move in opposite directions. People still need groceries, transportation, housing, medical care and plenty of other things regardless of how optimistic they feel. A household can keep buying what it needs while becoming increasingly nervous about what happens after the next paycheck.

The Spending Number Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

These six figures paint a more complicated picture than“Americans are spending, so everything must be fine.” Spending rose, but prices also remain higher than they were several years ago. Wages are growing, yet not at a pace that automatically erases every cost increase. Savings remain positive, but the national saving rate sits well below the level that would make every household feel comfortably buffered.

The most useful question may not be whether Americans are spending more. It is what those extra dollars are buying and where the money comes from. A family paying higher prices for necessities faces a very different situation from one voluntarily increasing spending on vacations or entertainment. Likewise, paying a credit card bill in full tells a different story from carrying a balance because the monthly income no longer covers routine expenses.

Are higher prices changing the way you spend, save or use credit? Share your experience in the comments.