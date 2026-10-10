Two Retirees Spend $5,000 A Month - One Needs $1 Million More Than The Other. Here's Why

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Two retirees can spend the same $5,000 each month yet need dramatically different portfolios because guaranteed income can cover a large share of their expenses – Shutterstock

Two retirees can each spend $5,000 a month and still face dramatically different savings targets. The difference may have little to do with their lifestyles and everything to do with how much dependable income arrives before either one touches an investment account.

Consider a simple example. Both households need $60,000 a year to cover their retirement spending. One receives $40,000 a year from Social Security and a pension. The other receives no guaranteed retirement income. Using a 4% withdrawal rate as an illustration, the first household needs roughly $500,000 from its portfolio to cover the remaining $20,000. The second needs about $1.5 million to produce the full $60,000.

Same spending. Same withdrawal assumption. One million dollars more in savings.

That is why a retirement number pulled from a calculator can look wonderfully precise while missing the part of the equation that actually matters.

The Portfolio Does Not Have To Pay Every Bill

Retirement spending gets much easier to analyze after separating expenses from income. A household might spend $5,000 a month, but its investments do not necessarily need to produce $5,000 every month.

Social Security can cover part of the grocery bill, utilities, insurance premiums and other recurring expenses. A pension can cover another slice. An annuity or other income source may contribute as well. The portfolio then fills the gap rather than carrying the entire household.

That gap determines the size of the nest egg. If dependable income covers $3,333 a month, only about $1,667 remains for investments to fund. At $20,000 a year, a 4% withdrawal rate points to approximately $500,000. A household with no comparable income stream faces a much larger assignment because its investments must generate the entire $60,000.

The distinction becomes especially powerful over a long retirement. Every dollar of reliable income reduces the amount the portfolio needs to supply year after year.

$1 Million Sounds Huge Because It Is

The $1 million difference in this example does not come from some magical retirement formula. It comes from multiplying an annual income gap by the amount of invested assets needed to support that gap. At a hypothetical 4% withdrawal rate, every $10,000 of annual portfolio income corresponds to about $250,000 of savings. Need another $20,000 a year? That adds roughly $500,000 to the target. Need another $40,000? The figure reaches approximately $1 million.

That arithmetic gives the headline its punch. A $40,000 difference in annual guaranteed income can translate into a $1 million difference in portfolio requirements under the same simplified withdrawal assumption.

Of course, 4% does not represent a promise. Investment returns vary, inflation changes purchasing power, taxes affect what retirees actually keep, and a retiree's spending pattern can change over time. A withdrawal strategy also needs to account for market conditions and the possibility of a very long retirement.

Social Security Can Change The Shape Of The Problem

Social Security often gets treated as an extra check that helps with retirement. For planning purposes, it can function more like a partial replacement for a portfolio.

Suppose two households each need $5,000 monthly. Household A receives $3,000 monthly from Social Security and another $333 from a pension. Its portfolio needs to supply the remaining $1,667. Household B has the same spending but must withdraw the entire $5,000.

The first household therefore faces a much smaller portfolio burden. It also has a source of income that does not rise and fall with the stock market.

That does not make Social Security a complete retirement solution. Benefits may cover only part of a household's expenses, and the amount varies by individual earnings history and claiming decisions. Still, treating guaranteed income as part of the retirement-income engine can produce a much more realistic savings target than focusing on expenses alone.

Housing Can Quietly Change The Math Again

There is another wrinkle hiding inside that $5,000 monthly budget: housing. Two retirees might both report $5,000 in monthly spending, but their budgets can have very different levels of flexibility. One may own a mortgage-free home and spend $1,000 a month on property taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance. Another may still have a large mortgage payment.

That difference matters because housing costs rarely behave like a fixed subscription. Property taxes can rise. Insurance premiums can jump. A roof eventually demands attention, usually with spectacularly poor timing.

Healthcare creates another moving piece. Medicare does not make every medical expense disappear, and premiums, deductibles, supplemental coverage, prescriptions and out-of-pocket costs can vary considerably. A retirement plan that works perfectly on a spreadsheet may need more breathing room once real household expenses enter the picture.

A Bigger Nest Egg Is Not Always The Better Goal

It can be tempting to chase a giant savings number because a larger portfolio feels safer. Yet retirement planning involves more than accumulating the biggest possible balance. A household with $1.5 million invested and no meaningful guaranteed income has a different risk profile from a household with $500,000 invested plus substantial Social Security and pension income. The second household may have less money in the brokerage account but a stronger stream of predictable cash flow.

That difference also affects how retirees react to market declines. If essential bills already receive substantial coverage from dependable income, a retiree may have less need to sell investments during a bad market simply to pay the electric bill or buy groceries.

Conversely, someone who depends heavily on portfolio withdrawals has fewer places to hide when markets fall. The sequence of investment returns can therefore matter greatly, particularly during the early years of retirement.

The Retirement Number Needs More Than One Number

A retirement target should start with spending, but it should not end there. List the expected annual expenses, then identify the income sources that can cover those expenses without requiring investment sales.

Next comes the gap. That figure deserves more attention than the headline portfolio balance.

A retiree who needs $60,000 annually but receives $45,000 in reliable income has a $15,000 portfolio gap. Someone spending the same $60,000 without that income has four times the annual gap. Using the same 4% illustration, the first person would need about $375,000 to fund that gap, while the second would need about $1.5 million.

That is a $1.125 million difference created without changing the spending budget at all.

The Real Retirement Target Is The Unfunded Part

Retirement savings become easier to evaluate once the giant, intimidating number gets broken into pieces. Spending tells you what the household needs. Guaranteed income tells you what already has a funding source. The portfolio only needs to handle what remains, although taxes, inflation, market risk and unexpected expenses still deserve room in the plan.

The most useful retirement number may not be the size of the nest egg at all. It may be the annual gap between what retirement costs and what reliable income already pays for.

Could you retire comfortably with less savings if more of your expenses were covered by guaranteed income? Share your thoughts in the comments.