Free Website Shows Parents The Working Behind Every 11+ And Sats Answer

The Copybook: free 11+ and KS2 practice where every answer shows the working

Richmond Tutoring Company launches The Copybook: 2,120 practice questions, 45 SATs papers and 14 grammar school area guides, free with no sign-up.

- Anand Meena, Co-founder, The CopybookTWICKENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richmond Tutoring Company Ltd has launched The Copybook, a free practice website for UK families with children aged 7 to 11. It is built for the parent sitting next to the child: every one of its 2,120 practice questions shows the working after the answer, so a parent can explain a mistake rather than just mark it.The launch comes in the busiest weeks of the school year for Year 6 families. 11+ results are reaching parents across England this month, and the national closing date for secondary school applications is 31 October.The site's 11+ area guides cover 14 grammar school areas: Bexley, Birmingham, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Gloucestershire, Kent, Lincolnshire, Medway, Slough, Southend, Sutton, Trafford, Warwickshire and Wirral. Each is written from the council's and schools' own published admissions arrangements, and lists every source and the date it was checked. The Essex guide, for example, sets out how all eleven of the county's grammar schools give their places, and the scores that actually won a place last year.The site covers:- 11+ practice in maths, English, verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning, with timed mock papers and printable papers.- KS2 SATs past papers from 2016 to 2026 with their mark schemes, and the marks children needed for the expected standard each year.- Times tables from 2 to 12, a printable times table square, and practice for the Year 4 multiplication tables check at its real pace of six seconds a question.- Spelling: the national curriculum word lists for Years 3 and 4 and Years 5 and 6, with a spelling test that reads each word aloud.There is no account to create and no email address needed to practise. The site sets no cookies and stores nothing about the child; a parent can choose to keep a progress record, which stays on their own device.More area guides and question types are being added through the autumn.About The CopybookThe Copybook co) is a free 11+, KS2 SATs, times tables and spelling practice website for families in the UK, run by Richmond Tutoring Company Ltd, a tutoring company registered in England and Wales. The KS2 maths and grammar papers on the site are Crown copyright, reproduced under the Open Government Licence; English reading papers link to GOV.

Anand Meena

Richmond Tutoring Company Ltd

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Free Website Shows Parents the Working Behind Every 11+ and SATs Answer News Provided By Richmond Tutoring Company Ltd October 10, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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