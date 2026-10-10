Children Learn Falcon Veterinary Care At Saudi Hunting Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children attending the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 are learning how to diagnose and care for sick falcons at a new interactive clinic designed to introduce young visitors to veterinary medicine and responsible falconry.The Falcon Clinic, part of the exhibition's Future Falconer Village, offers supervised activities in which children learn to identify the symptoms of three diseases affecting falcons and understand how they are diagnosed and treated.Dr. Muhtadi Omar, a specialist in coccidiosis, explains how the parasitic disease affects a falcon's digestive system and how it spreads. Children take part in basic diagnostic procedures, including examining samples under a microscope to detect parasites.Another activity focuses on thrush, a disease that can cause white patches, difficulty breathing or swallowing, and lethargy. Under the guidance of Dr. Hamed Mohammed, a Veterinarian, children learn to recognize the symptoms and identify possible cases before completing a short quiz.Dr. Mohammed Salah, a Veterinarian, introduces visitors to bumblefoot, a condition affecting the underside of a falcon's feet that can make standing difficult. The activity highlights the role of hygiene and proper care in preventing and managing the condition.The clinic aims to give children a practical understanding of falcon health while emphasizing the responsibilities involved in caring for the birds.It is among several new attractions at the expanded Future Falconer Village, which also features storytelling sessions, augmented reality activities and an artificial intelligence experience that generates images of children with falcons perched on their hands.Organized by the National Center for Falcons under the theme“A Destination for Everyone,” the exhibition runs through Saturday at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the Saudi capital.

Saudi Hunting Exhibition

SFC

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Children Learn Falcon Veterinary Care at Saudi Hunting Exhibition News Provided By ELAQAT October 10, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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