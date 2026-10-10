Medicare Agents Helpline Helps Seniors Turning 65 And Local Markets Find The Right Medicare Coverage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New resources cover the Initial Enrollment Period and local Medicare access in Florida, Connecticut, and Oregon.

- Lori Dunn, Medicare Agents HelplineINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline ) today announced the publication of four new consumer resources: a national checklist for people approaching age 65, and three region-specific guides for seniors in Orange Park, Florida; Connecticut; and Central Oregon's Deschutes County.The guides were built to reflect a fact many seniors don't realize: Medicare Advantage and Part D plan availability is tied to county and address, so the“best plan” can look completely different from one town to the next.“Medicare isn't one-size-fits-all, and it isn't even one-size-fits-state,” said Lori Dunn of Medicare Agents Helpline.“What's available in Bend is not what's available in Portland, and what's available in Hartford is not what's available in Fairfield. Local guidance matters.”→ Turning 65 Medicare Checklist: When and How to EnrollThis guide addresses the seven-month Initial Enrollment Period and the common, costly mistake of assuming an employer health plan automatically allows someone to delay Medicare Part B without consequence. It encourages readers to confirm their specific situation with Social Security and Medicare three to six months before turning 65.→ How to Find a Medicare Agent in Orange Park, FloridaThis guide helps Clay County and greater Jacksonville-area residents verify a Florida agent's license, confirm which plans actually serve their ZIP code, and check that their preferred doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies participate in a given plan's network.→ How Connecticut Seniors Can Find a Local Medicare AgentThis guide points Connecticut residents to the state Insurance Department's license lookup and the state's SHIP program for free, unbiased Medicare counseling, alongside the standard checklist of providers, prescriptions, and plan documents to review before enrolling.→ Finding an Independent Medicare Agent in Central Oregon and Deschutes CountyThis guide covers Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, and the rest of Deschutes County, where plan availability can shift from one town to the next, and addresses what rural distance and travel outside the area mean for routine, non-emergency care.All four guides are free to read at medicareagentshelpline/insurance-blog. Seniors nationwide, including those approaching their 65th birthday, can connect with a licensed local Medicare agent by entering their ZIP code at medicareagentshelpline.→ About Medicare Agents HelplineMedicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline) is a free, nationwide directory connecting seniors with licensed, independent Medicare insurance agents and brokers in their area. The platform helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug Plan options by matching them with local, vetted professionals, and publishes an ongoing library of educational articles to help seniors make informed coverage decisions.→ Important Medicare InformationMedicare Agents Helpline is not affiliated with the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Agents may not offer every plan available in your area. For information about all of your options, visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE.→ New Resources Published This Week● Turning 65 Medicare Checklist: When and How to Enroll● How to Find a Medicare Agent in Orange Park, Florida● How Connecticut Seniors Can Find a Local Medicare Agent● Finding an Independent Medicare Agent in Central Oregon and Deschutes County

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 (800) 470-2911

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Medicare Agents Helpline Helps Seniors Turning 65 and Local Markets Find the Right Medicare Coverage News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline October 10, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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