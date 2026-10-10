BOGO Grocery Traps: 6 Ways Stores Get You To Spend More Than Planned

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A woman extends her hand in a stopping motion to decline an offer. Resisting impulse promotions like volume discounts requires shoppers to evaluate whether a sale genuinely lowers household expenses or simply inflates cart totals.

Buy-one-get-one promotions are some of the most tempting deals in a grocery store. Seeing“Buy One, Get One Free” or“Buy One, Get One half Off” can make a purchase feel like an automatic savings opportunity. However, these promotions only save money when the products are actually useful, reasonably priced, and part of your shopping plan. Otherwise, the deal can encourage you to buy something you would not have purchased at all. Before putting a BOGO item in your cart, it helps to look beyond the promotional sign and consider the total cost.

1. You Buy Something You Never Planned to Purchase

One of the easiest ways a BOGO promotion can increase your grocery bill is by convincing you to buy something that was never on your list. A shopper may see a favorite snack, frozen meal, or specialty product advertised as a deal and decide that the savings are too good to ignore. The problem is that spending money on an unplanned item is still spending money, even if the second product is free or discounted. If the item was not something you needed, the promotion has not necessarily saved you money. It has simply changed what you planned to buy.

2. The Original Price May Not Be a Great Deal

A BOGO promotion can look impressive without actually offering the lowest possible price. Stores and brands can use different pricing strategies, so the promotional price should always be compared with similar products. A competing brand, store-brand version, or larger package may offer a lower cost per ounce without any special promotion. This is especially important when shopping for staples, because a flashy sale sign can draw attention away from less expensive alternatives. Checking the regular price of comparable products can help you determine whether the BOGO offer is truly worth it.

3. The Deal Encourages You to Buy More Than You Need

BOGO promotions are particularly tempting when the products have a long shelf life, but that does not mean buying more is always the best choice. A shopper may purchase two boxes of cereal, two bags of snacks, or multiple frozen foods simply because the second item is discounted. If those products sit unused in the pantry or freezer, the savings become less meaningful. Buying more can also encourage larger portions or faster consumption simply because there is more food available at home. A good deal should fit your household's actual consumption, not encourage you to stock up without a reason.

4.“Buy More, Save More” Can Change Your Budget

Some promotions go beyond a traditional BOGO deal by offering a larger discount when you purchase multiple products. These offers can be useful for households that regularly use the product, but they can also make shoppers spend more during a single trip. For example, buying several qualifying products may unlock a discount that would not apply to a smaller purchase. That can make it tempting to add another item just to reach the required quantity. Before doing so, calculate whether the additional purchase actually reduces your overall grocery cost or simply increases what you spend today.

5. You May Forget to Check the Fine Print

Not every BOGO promotion works the same way. Some deals require two identical items, while others allow shoppers to mix and match products from a specific group. Certain promotions may also have limits, exclusions, or requirements tied to store loyalty programs. If you assume every BOGO offer means the second item is completely free, you could end up paying more than expected at checkout. Reading the promotional details before putting multiple items in your cart can prevent surprises. The few seconds spent checking the terms can be especially valuable when the promotion covers several products.

6. A Free Item Can Still Create Food Waste

Food waste is another hidden cost of buying more simply because a promotion makes the second item inexpensive. This is particularly important with fresh foods, refrigerated products, and other items with shorter shelf lives. If your household cannot use both products before they spoil, the money spent on the first item was not necessarily well spent. Even pantry staples can become waste if you buy more than your household realistically consumes. Before taking advantage of a BOGO promotion, consider whether you have a specific plan for both items.

How to Tell When a BOGO Deal Is Worth It

A BOGO promotion can absolutely be a good deal when it matches something you already planned to buy. Start by checking the final price, comparing it with similar products, and considering how quickly your household will use both items. It can also make sense to stock up when the product has a long shelf life, and you know you will eventually need more. The important distinction is whether the promotion changes your shopping plan or simply helps you spend less on something already on it. If you would buy the product anyway, the discount can work in your favor.

The Best Grocery Deal Is the One You Actually Need

BOGO promotions are not automatically bad deals, but they can make it easier to confuse buying more with saving more. The smartest approach is to look at the entire purchase rather than focusing on the word“free.” Compare prices, read the promotion details, consider how much your household can use, and stick to your grocery budget. A discounted item that goes unused is not a real savings. When you treat BOGO offers as opportunities rather than reasons to buy, you can take advantage of worthwhile promotions without letting them take over your cart.

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