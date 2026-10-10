We Built A $25 Fall Snack Board At Aldi - Here's Everything That Fit

(MENAFN- Grocery Coupon Guide) A wooden board arranged with soft cheeses, red grapes, fresh berries, macarons, and artisanal crackers sits atop a picnic spread. Assembling a complete snack platter from store-brand specialty items allows hosts to maintain an upscale presentation on a limited budget. A beautiful fall snack board doesn't have to cost $50 or require a trip to a specialty grocery store. With a little planning, Aldi has enough affordable cheeses, crackers, fresh fruit, and seasonal treats to put together an impressive spread for less than $25. The secret is choosing ingredients that work together instead of filling your cart with expensive charcuterie products. We put together a $25 Aldi fall snack board shopping list using current product listings and October 2026 seasonal prices to see just how much variety that budget could buy. Here's exactly what fits, what each item costs, and how to arrange everything without spending extra money on serving supplies. Here's What Went Into Our $25 Aldi Snack Board Rather than guessing what a snack board might cost, we started with specific Aldi products and listed prices. Our shopping list includes two cheeses, crackers, fresh fruit, dried fruit, and a seasonal dessert.

Aldi Product Price Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block, 8 oz. $1.95 Happy Farms Neufchâtel Cheese, 8 oz. $1.65 Savoritz Original Crisp Crackers, 7 oz. $1.99 Savoritz Sea Salt Pita Crackers, 5 oz. $2.75 Honeycrisp apples, 2 lbs. at $1.99/lb. $3.98 Southern Grove Dried Mixed Berries, 5 oz. $3.09 Benton's Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cremes, 15.25 oz. $2.79 Happy Farms Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. $2.29 Estimated total before tax $20.49

That leaves $4.51 of the original $25 budget for another ingredient, a price difference at your local store, or applicable taxes.

These prices come from Aldi's online product listings and October 2026 seasonal advertisements, rather than a single in-store receipt. Actual prices and availability vary by location, and pickup or delivery pricing may differ from what shoppers pay inside the store.

Two Affordable Cheeses Give the Board Variety

Cheese is usually one of the biggest expenses when assembling a snack board, but Aldi offers several inexpensive options. The Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block was listed at $1.95 for eight ounces, making it an affordable centerpiece. Pairing it with Happy Farms Neufchâtel Cheese at $1.65 provides a softer, spreadable option without spending another $5 or $6 on specialty cheese.

Cut the cheddar into small cubes or thin slices and place the softer cheese in a small bowl with a spreading knife. You now have two different textures for just $3.60, leaving most of the budget available for the rest of the spread.

Crackers Are Where We Added More Variety

Instead of buying an expensive assortment of specialty crackers, we chose two affordable Aldi options. Savoritz Original Crisp Crackers were listed at $1.99, while Savoritz Sea Salt Pita Crackers were $2.75.

The crisp crackers provide a familiar base for cheddar and soft cheese, while the pita crackers add a different texture. Together, the two packages cost $4.74, which is reasonable for a board intended to serve several people.

Arrange the crackers in curved rows around the cheese rather than dumping both packages into one large pile. You may not even need every cracker in the box, which means leftovers can become another snack later in the week.

Fresh Apples Add Fall Flavor Without a Big Expense

Apples are one of the easiest ways to make a snack board feel seasonal. Aldi recently announced fall price reductions that included Honeycrisp apples at $1.99 per pound, giving us a two-pound fruit allowance of $3.98.

The crisp sweetness of apples pairs especially well with sharp cheddar, and the red skins add color to a board filled with beige crackers and pale cheeses. Slice the apples shortly before serving and arrange them in overlapping rows to make the display look more generous.

For a little extra flavor, pair apple slices with the pumpkin spice cream cheese spread. This combination creates a fall-inspired snack without requiring an expensive caramel dip or another specialty purchase.

Pumpkin Spice Treats Make It Feel Like October

A fall snack board should have at least one ingredient that makes it feel different from something you'd serve in July. Aldi's October seasonal offerings include Happy Farms Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread, advertised at $2.29 for an eight-ounce container.

We also included Benton's Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cremes, listed at $2.79 for a 15.25-ounce package in a current Aldi delivery listing. These cookies provide the dessert element without requiring a separate bakery purchase.

The pumpkin spice spread works with crackers or apple slices, while a handful of cookies can fill the sweeter side of the board. You don't need to use the entire package to create a festive presentation.

Dried Fruit Fills the Gaps Without Breaking the Budget

Small ingredients can make an inexpensive snack board look much more elaborate. We included Southern Grove Dried Mixed Berries, listed at $3.09 for five ounces.

The combination of dried cranberries, cherries, and blueberries adds color and a chewy texture that contrasts with the crunchy crackers and fresh apples. Scatter small portions between the cheeses and crackers or place them in a small bowl.

One important shopping note: the product's online availability can vary, so shoppers may need to substitute another dried fruit if it isn't stocked locally. Raisins, dried cranberries, or another inexpensive seasonal fruit can serve the same purpose.

How to Make a $20.49 Snack Haul Look Like a $50 Board

Presentation matters almost as much as the ingredients. Start by placing the two cheeses and pumpkin spice spread in different areas of a large cutting board, baking sheet, or serving platter you already own.

Next, arrange the crackers in small curved sections and place apple slices around the cheeses. Use the dried fruit and cookies to fill empty spaces, alternating colors and textures instead of separating every ingredient into rigid rows.

Cutting the cheddar into smaller pieces and serving a portion of the cookies at a time makes the board look fuller without requiring additional purchases. If you're hosting four to six people for light snacking, this assortment provides several sweet and savory choices, although appetites and serving sizes will vary.

The Best Part? We Didn't Even Need the Full $25

Our estimated Aldi snack board comes to $20.49 before tax, leaving $4.51 in the budget. That extra money could cover another piece of fruit, a savory addition such as olives, or price differences at your neighborhood Aldi.

The biggest savings came from skipping expensive specialty meats, choosing affordable cheeses, and using seasonal ingredients that could serve more than one purpose. Aldi's fall seasonal selection also changes throughout the season, so shoppers can swap ingredients based on local availability without abandoning the overall budget.

A festive snack board doesn't need to be elaborate to make guests feel welcome. Sometimes a few well-chosen grocery staples, arranged thoughtfully, can create a spread that looks considerably more expensive than it actually is.

Would you spend the remaining $4.51 on another cheese, a savory snack, or an extra fall dessert? Tell us what you'd add to your Aldi snack board!

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