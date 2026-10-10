AIUDF Chief Ajmal's Communal Campaign Backfired, Says BJP's Devasish Sharma After Assam Bypoll Win

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devasish Sharma, who has won the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll has claimed that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal's campaign in the recent bypoll relied on communal appeals, claiming the approach was not acceptable to voters and may have contributed to his electoral victory.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Sharma said he could not determine whether Ajmal's campaign directly helped him, given that the AIUDF Chief was his electoral rival.

However, the BJP leader added that the nature of Ajmal's appeal may have influenced voters' choices.

"I don't know whether Ajmal helped me or not, as he was contesting the election against me. But it helped me in the results because Ajmal approached voters in a communal manner with the agenda of getting votes, and it was never acceptable," Sharma said.

Predicting a decline in the AIUDF's political fortunes, the BJP leader said the party would eventually disappear, just as he believes the Congress would.

Sharma won the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of 1,57,804 votes, defeating AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, according to the latest election figures.

Sharma secured 6,91,804 votes, while Ajmal received 5,34,000 votes, marking a decisive victory for the BJP in a Lok Sabha constituency with a substantial Muslim electorate.

Explaining his support among minority voters, Sharma attributed the bypoll result to his sustained engagement with constituents over the past four-and-a-half years.

He said his association with cancer patients and survivors had helped build personal relationships that translated into electoral support.

He also credited the BJP's vision and the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his success.

Responding to allegations that he had used his tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon and Nagaon to prepare for a political career, Sharma said government officials were expected to work with the state government and implement its schemes.

He said that his entry into electoral politics had not been planned, although he had been interested in politics since his college days, when he studied political science.

"Some things are written in your stars, and it is my destiny," Sharma added.