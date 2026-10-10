Your Heroics Place You In Ranks Of Indian Troops Who Liberated Holy Land: Israel Prez Writes To Capt Smit Machchhar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday wrote to brave Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, likening his heroics to those of the Indian troops who risked their lives over a century ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, calling the Indian pilot a hero of Israel, India and all of humanity.

“Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, forever becoming a part of Israel's history. You too, Captain Machchhar, will henceforth be a treasured part of our people's history, further amplifying the warmth and connection between the Republic of India and the State of Israel,” Herzog wrote in a letter.

The Israeli President said the pilot had received the letter over the weekend.

“Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity! In my letter to you, which you received over the weekend, I shared our prayers for your full and speedy recovery,” Herzog posted on X.

“As I wrote in my letter, I look forward to welcoming you to Jerusalem once you regain your strength. On behalf of the people of Israel, I would be honoured to present you with Israel's highest recognition of civilian heroism, the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” he added.

In the letter, Herzog thanked the pilot for steering the aircraft to safety and said his actions showed the strength of his character.

“Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess,” he wrote.

Herzog announced on Friday that Captain Machchhar, who fought against the attacking co-pilot in a Flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people onboard, will receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country's highest bravery award for civilians, once he recovers.

“Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” Herzog said.

According to the United Arab Emirates probe, Hamam Al-Hammami, the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, attacked Indian pilot Captain Machchhar with the cockpit's crash axe in what the UAE authorities have described as a“terrorist attack”.