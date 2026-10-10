Karnataka: Villagers Tie Cow Inside PDO's Cabin To Protest Years-Long Drinking Water Crisis

Around 25 to 30 families living near the Maradi area of Kadur village in Rattihalli taluk, Karnataka, have been facing a severe drinking water shortage for several years. Despite repeatedly approaching the Gram Panchayat's Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and submitting written complaints, the villagers allege that their concerns were ignored.

Frustrated by the lack of action and what they described as dismissive responses from officials, the villagers staged an unusual protest on Thursday by bringing a cow into the Gram Panchayat office and tying it inside the PDO's cabin. The protest drew attention to the long-standing water crisis, prompting rural drinking water officials to intervene and assure the villagers that the issue would be resolved within a week.

Water Crisis Worsens Despite Repeated Complaints

Local resident Hanumantappa Byadagoudra spoke about the issue, stating that around 25 to 30 families live near the Maradi area and have been struggling with a severe drinking water shortage for years.

According to Hanumantappa, the villagers had informed the Panchayat Development Officer about the problem nearly a year ago, but no action was taken. He also alleged that ward members had ignored their written complaints.

When the villagers visited the Gram Panchayat office on Thursday, they reportedly received what they considered an arrogant response from the PDO. Angered by the continued lack of action, they brought a cow into the office and tied it inside his cabin to protest what they perceived as the authorities' apathy towards their drinking water concerns.

Officials Promise To Resolve Water Issue Within A Week

Following the protest, a rural drinking water engineer rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. The engineer informed the villagers that an estimate for the proposed pipeline work had already been prepared.

The official assured them that the drinking water problem would be resolved within a week. Following this assurance, the villagers called off their protest.

Several villagers, including Rangappa Makari, Channappa Doddamani, Siddappa Kurubara, Annappa Kurubara, Beerappa Goggad, Devaraja Kamatalli, Darshan Karadennavara, Nagappa Ingalagondi and Lokesha Karadennavara, were present during the protest.

What Did PDO P.S. Aradhyamath Say?

Responding to the incident, PDO P.S. Aradhyamath acknowledged that the Maradi area of Kadur village had been experiencing a drinking water problem for the past few years. He said he had already brought the issue to the attention of higher officials.

However, he stated that delays in addressing the problem had led to frustration among the villagers, who subsequently tied a cow inside his cabin. According to the PDO, the incident caused a disturbance at the office for around half an hour.

He added that rural drinking water officials arrived promptly and intervened following the protest.