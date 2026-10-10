Tekxyz Hosts World's First Boxing Reflex Ball Freestyle Challenge

Benjalao with his $2,000 first-place prize check

Motaku with his $1,000 second-place prize check

maxthegreat's $500 third-place prize check

Challenge draws 88 video entries from more than 11 countries and regions, showcasing creative performances and community engagement.

- Mingxing (George) Yuan, founder of TekXYZ

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TekXYZ hosted the world's first Boxing Reflex Ball Freestyle Challenge, attracting 88 video entries from at least 11 countries and regions. Held on the TekXYZ App from December 6 to 31, 2025, the challenge was part of TekXYZ's efforts to encourage creative expression and promote freestyle activities within the reflex-ball community.

Unlike hit-count-based reflex-ball challenges such as those offered by Boxbollen, the TekXYZ event focused on freestyle performances and creative expression.“We chose freestyle because we wanted players to express their creativity and individuality, beyond simply showing how fast they could hit the ball,” said Mingxing (George) Yuan, founder of TekXYZ.“They can bring their own dance steps, shadowboxing footwork or other skills into their performance and develop the control to make the ball move the way they imagine. To us, that freedom to create, enjoy playing, and entertain others is the heart of freestyle.”

Videos submitted to the challenge were ranked by the community engagement they received on the TekXYZ App, including likes, comments, and saves. Chile's Benjalao secured first place with an engagement score of 790, combining rapid punching sequences with controlled pauses, catches, and head control. Austria's Motaku finished second with a score of 584, featuring rhythmic footwork, jumping movements, and dance-like transitions. Puerto Rico's maxthegreat placed third with a score of 539, demonstrating boxing combinations and fluid changes of direction. The three winners received $2,000, $1,000, and $500, respectively.

Participants came from at least 11 countries and regions across five continents, including the United States, Chile, Austria, Guinea, and China. The event brought together players of different ages and experience levels, from young beginners to experienced enthusiasts.

The 88 submitted videos received a combined 1,575 likes, 795 comments, and 340 saves. Beyond lively discussions about individual performances, users exchanged tips on training techniques, equipment selection, and specific movements and combinations. Some younger participants also incorporated movements and techniques demonstrated by more experienced players into their own performances.

Over five enthusiasts and participants have told TekXYZ that reflex ball practice has provided companionship in their everyday lives and a positive distraction during difficult times. These periods also gave them time to practice and explore freestyle. One enthusiast, Scott, described spending an hour or two absorbed in hitting the ball, comparing the experience to meditation as his everyday worries faded into the background.

“We were excited to see so many creative performances that exceeded our expectations,” said Mingxing (George) Yuan.“The response has reinforced our commitment to bringing more people together through future freestyle events.”

Building on the inaugural Freestyle Challenge, TekXYZ is now hosting the Freestyle Creator Cup from September 10 to November 15, 2026, with more freestyle events to follow.

View the complete challenge results, watch the video entries, and join the Freestyle Creator Cup on the TekXYZ App.



About TekXYZ

Founded in 2017, TekXYZ is a leading global boxing reflex ball brand. In 2023, ownership of the brand was transferred to iDecoMart Limited, a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Shenzhen Atmosphere Technology Co., Ltd., to support international expansion. Its founder, Mingxing Yuan, a boxing reflex ball enthusiast, established the company to address shortcomings in existing products and improve the user experience. With its own manufacturing facilities and in-house R&D and design capabilities, TekXYZ has sold over 1 million products worldwide. Its products cater to a variety of needs, from everyday fun and stress relief to fitness, reaction, and coordination training.

Beyond its product line, TekXYZ operates a mobile app where users can learn boxing reflex ball skills, share videos and experiences, and participate in prize challenges. Through its products and digital platform, TekXYZ aims to build an inclusive community that brings people together through the enjoyment of boxing reflex ball activities.

Paul Lin

Atmosphere Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 137 2876 7345

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