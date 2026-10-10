Goalisb Hosts Live Session With IIM Ahmedabad Dubai Campus Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GOALisB MBA admission consultants, among India's most experienced MBA admission consultants, hosted a live Q&A session with senior leadership from the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus as part of its MBA Admissions Weekly webinar series.The session featured Professor Nagarajan Sethuraman, co-chair of the one-year MBA programme at IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus, and Ms. Sowmya Kolluri, who leads academic and career strategy for the programme. The conversation drew significant participation from Indian professionals at senior levels across technology, finance, consulting, and operations - profiles that represent the programme's core applicant pool.A Programme Built for the Dubai Context, Not a Geographic VariantThe session made clear that the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai MBA is a substantively distinct programme rather than a relocated version of the flagship PGPX. The campus was established at the direct invitation of the Dubai government, making it one of the few business schools operating with that level of institutional integration into the Dubai ecosystem. Students learn inside one of the world's most active international business environments, where a significant concentration of IIM Ahmedabad alumni already operates.Professor Sethuraman described the classroom experience as closely mirroring the case-method pedagogy of the Ahmedabad main campus - discussion-driven, case-based, and professor-orchestrated rather than lecture-delivered. "There is usually no perfect answer," he noted. "Two reasonable people can disagree. The classroom is where you practise navigating that disagreement productively - under time pressure, with peers from twenty-plus nationalities."AI Curriculum Developed by Students, With Dubai's Regulatory and Industry CommunityA distinctive element of the programme emerged from the first batch of students, who identified AI fluency as a baseline professional expectation in Dubai's business environment. They requested a dedicated AI curriculum, and the campus responded by building one in partnership with the Dubai government, Microsoft, cybersecurity specialists, and VARA, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority - a regulatory body unique to Dubai that governs virtual assets at a policy level.Ms. Sowmya Kolluri noted that the programme's founding-stage status creates meaningful opportunities for incoming students. "Students who join now are shaping the culture and the processes that future batches will inherit," she said.Why Indian Professionals Are Choosing International MBA PathwaysFor MBA admission consultants in India, the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai programme represents a significant shift in how Indian professionals are thinking about their options. "We are seeing a clear increase in senior professionals who want an IIM Ahmedabad-calibre credential alongside genuine international exposure - not a domestic programme with an international module," said Shruti Parashar, Lead MBA admission consultant of GOALisB and rated top 10 by Poets and Quants 2026. "The Dubai campus gives them both, and the presence of such a dense IIM alumni network in the UAE makes the post-programme environment meaningfully different from other international destinations."IIM Ahmedabad Dubai - Programme DetailsThe IIM Ahmedabad Dubai MBA is a one-year, full-time programme requiring a minimum of four years of work experience. Students receive IIM Ahmedabad alumni status on completion and access to IIM Ahmedabad's global alumni network. A campus immersion at the Ahmedabad main campus alongside the PGPX cohort and a global immersion at a European partner school are included in the programme structure.Candidates who previously applied to PGPX at Ahmedabad and were waitlisted or selected may choose the Dubai MBA pathway without completing a new application. Applications have not yet opened; interested candidates can register for updates through the IIM Ahmedabad website.About GOALisB MBA Admission Consultants:GOALisB is among the best MBA admission consultants in India, led by Shruti Parashar, ISB PGP alumna and Stanford LEAD graduate. With more than 500 successful admits across ISB, IIM, INSEAD, London Business School, Cambridge, HEC Paris, and other leading global programmes, GOALisB works with senior professionals, executives, and ambitious graduates navigating high-stakes admissions decisions.GOALisB's MBA Admissions Weekly series brings school admissions directors, programme heads, and faculty directly to Indian applicants in structured live sessions. Previous guests have included leadership from ISB, IIM Ahmedabad, SDA Bocconi, and Singapore Management University.

Aditi Verma

GOALisB

+91 77194 97187

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

IIM Ahmedabad Dubai MBA - Everything You Need to Know | GOALisB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GOALisB Hosts Live Session With IIM Ahmedabad Dubai Campus Leadership News Provided By AMP Eduventures October 10, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.