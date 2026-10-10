Virasat Patola's Priti Parmar Receives Heritage Fashion Entrepreneur Award

Heritage Fashion enterpreneur award for Virasat Patola

The Ahmedabad entrepreneur received the award at the Women Change-Maker Summit & Awards, West India Edition, in September 2026.

- Priti ParmarAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Priti Parmar of Virasat Patola received the Heritage Fashion Entrepreneur Award at the Women Change-Maker Summit & Awards, West India Edition 2026. The ceremony took place on September 20, 2026, at Fairfield by Marriott in Ahmedabad.The award was presented through SheInspire Magazine. Television actress Vaishnavi Macdonald, known for her role as Geeta Vishwas in the television series Shaktimaan, attended the event as chief guest.The recognition marks a milestone in Parmar's work with Patola textiles and her role in carrying forward a family business. Based in Ahmedabad, Virasat Patola brings traditional sarees, dupattas and accessories to customers through its showroom, exhibitions and online shopping services.A Family Connection to PatolaParmar's family has been associated with the Patola business for more than four decades. Her work with Virasat Patola builds on this experience while responding to how customers discover, choose and wear traditional textiles today.Patola holds a place in many families' wedding and festive wardrobes. Customers also choose these textiles as gifts and pieces to pass down through generations. Virasat Patola's approach connects this cultural significance with practical information about products, styling and occasions.The business offers a collection that includes single ikat and double ikat Patola sarees, patola dupattas and related accessories. Its range also includes clutches, batvas and stoles, giving customers different ways to include traditional textiles in their wardrobes and gifting choices.Helping Customers Understand Their PurchaseCustomer education forms part of the business's work. Discussions cover weaving, motifs, borders, colours and the differences between available Patola varieties. This information helps customers understand their options and select pieces according to their preferences, occasion and budget.For customers purchasing remotely, video shopping provides an opportunity to view the collection and ask questions before making a decision. Customers can discuss colours, examine product details and compare options through a scheduled video call.Virasat Patola serves both retail and wholesale customers. Its showroom in South Bopal, Ahmedabad, provides a space for in-person visits, while its website and video shopping service extend access to customers elsewhere in India and overseas.Traditional Textiles in Contemporary WardrobesAlongside its collection, Virasat Patola shares styling ideas that show how sarees, dupattas and accessories can be worn for different occasions. These include weddings, festivals, family gatherings and gifting.The focus is on helping customers find uses for traditional textiles while keeping their weaving and design identity central to the presentation. A Patola dupatta, for example, can be styled with different outfits, while smaller accessories offer another way to carry the textile into everyday dressing or celebrations.Parmar also hosts Virasat Conversations, a YouTube series featuring discussions with women entrepreneurs and people working in fashion and textiles. The series explores styling, traditional clothing and the experiences of women building businesses.The Heritage Fashion Entrepreneur Award adds a milestone to Parmar's journey with Virasat Patola and its ongoing work connecting customers with Gujarat's textile traditions.About Virasat PatolaVirasat Patola Emporium is an Ahmedabad-based business offering handwoven Patola sarees, dupattas and related accessories. Drawing on a family background in the Patola trade spanning more than four decades, it serves retail and wholesale customers through its South Bopal showroom, website, exhibitions and video shopping service.

Priti Parmar

Virasat Patola Emporium

+91 63525 29241

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Virasat Patola's Priti Parmar Receives Heritage Fashion Entrepreneur Award News Provided By iFour Technolab Pvt Ltd October 10, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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