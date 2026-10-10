Delhi Police Caution Against Misleading Video About 'Sacrilege' At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday evening cautioned people against misleading claims in a social media video about an alleged sacrilege by a Constable by entering the holy Gurdwara Bangla Sahib without removing his footwear.

In a message on social media platform X, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma said, "Regarding the video circulated on social media, alleging entry by police staff in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, wherein some police staff is shown wearing shoes... In the circulated video some police staff is shown walking in the common passage, used by all devotees to reach the point where shoes are taken off to enter the Gurdwara."

"The process is the same for all devotees coming to Gurdwara. The video showing the same is attached. The video has been circulated deliberately with malicious intent, to outrage the feelings of a respectable religious community and is prejudicial to the religious harmony. Legal action is being initiated," the DCP added.

Earlier on Saturday, the New Delhi DCP shared visuals of the deserted Jantar Mantar where the anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protesters had planned to gather on Saturday morning.

"Only for those, who desire peace in the city," the New Delhi DCP said on Saturday noon on X, attaching visuals of Jantar Mantar to convey the success of Delhi Police in preventing a lawless gathering in central Delhi like the one in July.

More than 3,000 anti-CEC protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke of the CJP and politicians like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, were detained in Delhi on Saturday as law enforces threw an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at Jantar Mantar, forcing the proposed agitation to break into several small gatherings across the city.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained around 10:30 a.m. by the police from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while on their way to Jantar Mantar to stage a protest, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The authorities had earlier denied permission for the demonstration and warned against unauthorised gatherings, imposing internet restrictions, road blocks and traffic diversions to prevent a repeat of the CJP's protest in July at Jantar Mantar that turned violent.

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that the protesters will once again march towards Jantar Mantar on Sunday and will rest only after the resignation of the CEC.