Himachal Cabinet Gives Approval To Appoint 4,090 Para-Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Saturday approved the engagement of 4,090 para-workers, including Para Pump Operators, Para Fitters and Multipurpose Workers, in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

It decided to affiliate 100 more schools with CBSE, for which a new scheme will be prepared. For these schools, 3,900 teaching and 900 non-teaching posts were also approved to be filled under the New Scheme Based Recruitment. The Cabinet also approved conducting an LDR (Limited Direct Recruitment) test for left-out SMC Teachers (including PGTs and TGTs).

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill the posts of Computer Teachers through LDR from amongst teachers who are already working in government schools on an outsourced basis. It gave its nod to fill 500 posts of Assistant Staff Nurse in the Health Department. It was decided to fill 320 posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the Department of Education in the backlog quota.

The Cabinet decided to fill 172 posts of Multi Task Worker in the Department of PWD. It gave its nod to fill 30 posts of radiologist, 13 posts of clinical psychologists and six posts of perfusionists in the Department of Medical Education. It approved the filling of 27 posts of various categories under the four per cent quota for persons with disabilities, along with 11 posts of Multi-Task Workers.

The Cabinet approved the filling of 24 posts of Medical officers (Specialists/ Super specialists) in Dr RPGMC Tanda. It also approved the filling of 116 posts of various categories in the Department of Animal Husbandry. It approved filling 40 posts of Horticulture Extension Officer and five posts of Senior Assistant in the Department of Horticulture.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill 26 posts of various categories for the Durgasharanya Kangra International Zoological Park. It was decided to fill 10 posts of radiographers for Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan in the Department of Health and to fill 18 posts of Assistant Treasury officers in the Department of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries.