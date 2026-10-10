Uttarakhand Congress To Join Delhi Protest To Safeguard Democracy

Uttarakhand Congress Mobilises for Delhi Protest

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal has urged all Congress leaders and workers in the state to reach Delhi on October 12, along with their colleagues and supporters, and participate in the proposed protest.

On the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), a protest will be organised in New Delhi on October 12 to safeguard democracy, the Constitution and citizens' right to vote.

According to a release, Godiyal appealed to senior leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, all office-bearers of the state executive, and functionaries and workers of the state, district, city, block and mandal Congress committees to ensure their participation.

Guidelines for Protesters

The Pradesh Congress Committee has asked all office-bearers and workers to reach the protest venue well before the scheduled time. They have been instructed to follow the directions of the party leadership and maintain discipline, restraint and unity while staging a peaceful protest in accordance with democratic values.

They have also been advised to refrain from violence, indecent behaviour or any activity that could damage public property. If the administration prevents the protesters from moving ahead, Congress workers have been instructed to sit peacefully at the spot and continue their protest while following the directions of the party leadership.

District and block Congress committee presidents have also been asked to maintain continuous contact and coordination with workers in their respective areas and ensure the necessary arrangements for their travel, the release stated.

AICC Alleges 'Vote Chori'

The Pradesh Congress Committee said that respecting every citizen's right to vote, ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process, and protecting the Constitution and democratic values are of paramount importance. He said Congress workers would unite to participate in the protest in New Delhi to reaffirm their commitment to these principles.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday called for a protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter on October 12 in Delhi.

In a post on X, Venugopal appealed to every common person to join them in a massive protest march against the alleged nationwide vote theft orchestrated by the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime," said Venugopal. (ANI)

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