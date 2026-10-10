Fight Against Alleged Vote Theft Will Continue, Says Kejriwal Post Release

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the fight against alleged vote theft would continue and reiterated his demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after being released by Delhi Police following his detention during a protest.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said,“Long live the revolution. The police have released us. The fight will continue. Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. The vote theft must stop.” इंक़लाब ज़िन्दाबाद। पुलिस ने छोड़ दिया। लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। ज्ञानेश कुमार को इस्तीफ़ा देना होगा। वोट चोरी बंद करनी पड़ेगी। - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2026

'We Are Not Going to Be Intimidated'

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following his detention, Kejriwal took to X and shared a video in which he said that the country's youth had awakened and asserted that the protesters would not be intimidated.

In the video, Kejriwal, who was accompanied by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, said, "We have been detained by the police. Sanjay Singh is here with me. The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi's tyranny. Now, Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. People will not tolerate this stealing of votes anymore. You all should also come out of your homes and fight to save the country."

Opposition Parties Rally Against CEC

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday called for a protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 12 in Delhi. In a post on X, Venugopal appealed to every common person to join them in a massive protest march against the alleged nationwide vote theft orchestrated by the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime," said Venugopal. The announcement came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters, asserting that they will continue their fight to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. He stressed that the Opposition is not going to back down amid protests against the CEC. He also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to continue their demonstrations.

Around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, Delhi Police sources said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)