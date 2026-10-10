Bengaluru: Moving Car Catches Fire Outside Police Commissioner's Office, Driver Escapes Unhurt

A moving car suddenly caught fire on Infantry Road in the heart of Bengaluru, causing concern among motorists and passers-by. The incident occurred just outside the Police Commissioner's office, where flames reportedly erupted from the vehicle's engine bay, severely damaging its front portion.

Fortunately, the driver acted quickly, pulled over and escaped without sustaining any injuries. Traffic police officers, local residents and staff from a nearby hospital rushed to the spot and helped bring the fire under control, preventing a potentially serious incident.

Locals And Traffic Police Rush To The Spot

Shabbir was driving his red Toyota Taisor along Infantry Road and was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. As he approached the Police Commissioner's office, thick smoke and flames suddenly began emerging from the engine bay.

Realising the danger, Shabbir immediately pulled over to the side of the road, got out of the car and called for help.

Traffic police officers on duty noticed the burning vehicle and rushed to the spot. Local residents and staff from the nearby Sparsh Hospital also joined the effort to extinguish the fire.

They brought fire extinguishers from the hospital and nearby buildings and worked together to bring the flames under control.

Driver Escapes Unhurt, Car's Engine Severely Damaged

Shabbir escaped without any injuries. However, the fire severely damaged the car's engine and front portion.

The timely response helped prevent the flames from spreading to nearby vehicles or causing injuries to members of the public.

Police Investigate Cause Of Car Fire

Authorities suspect that a short circuit or a technical fault may have caused the fire. However, the exact cause has not yet been established.

The South End and Cantonment police are reportedly examining the vehicle as part of the investigation to determine what led to the incident.