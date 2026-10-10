UP Polls 2027: BJP To Hold Training Camp For Kashi, Gorakh Regions

Two-Day Training Camp in Varanasi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BJP has stepped up its efforts to sharpen preparations for the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, a joint training class for assembly workers and expansionists from the Kashi and Gorakh regions will be held in Varanasi on October 14 and 15. A total of 266 workers from both regions will participate in the two-day class. BJP National Executive (Organization) BL Santosh, National Executive and State In-charge Vinod Tawde, and State Executive (Organization) Dharampal Singh will guide the trainees.

BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia stated at a meeting held at the regional office in Rohaniya on Saturday that the party has intensified preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. The training camp aims to increase organizational activism at the assembly level and accelerate election preparations. He stated that the program will begin at 4 p.m. on October 14 at Chaudhary Lawn in Sundarpur and conclude at 4 p.m. on October 15th. Six sessions on various topics will be held over two days.

Focus on Kashi and Gorakh Regions

The training camp will cover 142 constituencies for the 71 assembly seats in the Kashi region and 124 constituencies for the 62 seats in the Gorakh region. A total of 266 assembly in-charges and expansionists will receive training. The party leadership will focus on strengthening coordination at the assembly level and streamlining election preparations.

The program was conducted by Anoop Srivastava, while Vidyadhar Tiwari proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion, Ajit Rawat, Area Vice President Navratna Rathi, Anita Tripathi, Amit Rai, Jagdish Tripathi, Praveen Singh Gautam, Pooja Dixit, Madhup Singh, and Area Co-Media Incharge Santosh Solapurkar, etc., were prominently present in the meeting.

2027 Assembly Election Outlook

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly Elections in 2027 after the completion of the current tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state with Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister. Main opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, are likely to contest the polls under the INDIA Bloc; however, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM will wait and watch whether they will also come under the opposition's Bloc or contest the high-stakes poll battle alone.

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