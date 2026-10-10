Adrem Systems Corporation To Bring IT, Cybersecurity And Compliance Expertise To 2026 NCBA Connect

Chris Stocker and Tracy Baptiste will represent AdRem Systems Corporation at 2026 NCBA Connect in Orlando.

AdRem will join the legal collections community in Orlando to discuss protecting sensitive information and building resilient law firm technology.

- Chris Stocker, Regional Director of ColoradoFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving organizations across the United States, will exhibit at 2026 NCBA Connect, the National Creditors Bar Association's annual conference for the legal collections industry, taking place October 12–15 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.The conference brings together creditors' rights attorneys, credit grantors and industry vendors for industry-specific education, client meetings, networking and conversations about the issues affecting legal collections organizations.AdRem's participation grew from its work within the industry. After beginning a relationship with a creditors' rights law firm earlier this year, the AdRem team was introduced to NCBA Connect as an opportunity to become more involved with the community and connect with other firms facing similar technology, cybersecurity and compliance challenges.“Working directly with organizations in regulated industries gives us a much better understanding of what's at stake when technology isn't working the way it should,” said Chris Stocker, Regional Director of Colorado at AdRem.“For a law firm, technology has to do more than keep people connected. It needs to support the business, protect sensitive information and help the firm stay productive when something unexpected happens. We're looking forward to learning more from the NCBA community and having those conversations in Orlando.”Stocker is expected to attend the conference alongside Tracy Baptiste, Compliance Solutions Architect for AdRem Systems Corporation and Compliancy Sherpa. Both work closely with organizations operating in regulated environments and understand the challenges businesses face when balancing security, compliance requirements, productivity and day-to-day operations.For creditors' rights firms, those responsibilities can intersect across nearly every part of the technology environment. Sensitive client and consumer information must be protected while attorneys and staff still need reliable access to the systems, communications and data that keep cases and business operations moving.AdRem helps organizations take a more coordinated approach to those challenges by aligning managed IT, cybersecurity, business continuity and compliance support with the needs of the business.“Security and compliance work best when they become part of how an organization operates rather than something addressed separately,” said Tracy Baptiste.“Our goal is to help businesses understand their risks, put the right safeguards in place and build processes they can realistically maintain. Events like NCBA Connect give us the opportunity to hear directly from firms about the challenges they are navigating.”Throughout the conference, attendees can visit AdRem at Booth 3 to meet the team, discuss technology and cybersecurity concerns, and explore resources designed to help organizations evaluate their current IT environment and identify potential areas of risk.The 2026 NCBA Connect conference will take place October 12–15, 2026, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATIONFounded in 2003, AdRem provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, business continuity and technology consulting to organizations across a range of industries. With offices serving Virginia, Florida, Michigan and Colorado, AdRem helps businesses align technology with their operational goals while protecting the systems and information they depend on.AdRem also works with organizations operating in regulated environments to address cybersecurity and compliance requirements through practical technology strategies and ongoing support.For more information about AdRem, visit .

Ashley Birt

AdRem Systems Corporation

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AdRem Systems Corporation to Bring IT, Cybersecurity and Compliance Expertise to 2026 NCBA Connect News Provided By AdRem Systems Corporation October 10, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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