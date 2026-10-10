AZ8 Integrates Zumi And OXYGEN For AI Video Ad Creation On An Infinite Canvas

AZ8's homepage introduces its AI video creation platform under the slogan“Actualize Imagination.”

AZ8 brings visual assets, the Zumi AI agent and advertising Skill templates together in an infinite canvas workspace.

AZ8 combines multimodal context, reusable creative Skills and intelligent model selection to help creators produce high-quality video ads more efficiently.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AZ8 Combines Infinite Canvas, AI Agent Zumi and OXYGEN for Advertising Video Creation

An integrated workspace brings multimodal context, reusable creative Skills and model orchestration to AI advertising workflows.

AZ8, an AI video creation platform operated by EVERFIR PTE. LTD., brings together an infinite canvas, its intelligent creative agent Zumi, and its proprietary OXYGEN video generation model to support advertising production. The platform is designed to help creators develop ideas into high-quality advertising videos with greater efficiency and lower production costs.

At the center of AZ8 is an infinite canvas that serves as a shared workspace for the creative process. It holds text, images, video and audio alongside the context that connects them, giving creators a space to develop ideas and carry their creative intent through production.

This context is also available to Zumi. The AI agent can interpret the different types of content on the canvas together with the creator's intent, allowing it to collaborate on the work as it develops. A written brief, visual references and existing media can collectively inform the creative process, helping connect individual generation tasks to the broader direction of an advertisement.

For advertising creators, maintaining that connection matters throughout production. The original idea, the desired visual language and the material already developed all shape what should come next. AZ8's approach gives Zumi access to this shared context so that its assistance can reflect the project as a whole.

Zumi also helps turn validated production methods into creator-specific, reusable Skills. As creators establish methods that work for their needs, these Skills provide a way to retain and apply that knowledge in future projects. This makes a successful production process a resource that can continue to develop alongside the creator's practice.

The approach is intended to support continuity across projects while preserving each creator's own methods. Reusable Skills allow production knowledge to become part of the working environment, helping creators build on previous experience when developing new advertising concepts.

To carry out different creative tasks, Zumi intelligently coordinates leading multimodal generative AI models from around the world. Model selection is guided by the task at hand, connecting the creative context on the canvas with the generation capabilities needed to move the work forward.

Alongside these models, AZ8 integrates OXYGEN, its proprietary video generation model optimized specifically for advertising scenarios. OXYGEN forms part of the platform's effort to make high-quality AI advertising production more efficient and economical.

Together, the infinite canvas, Zumi, reusable Skills and OXYGEN bring creative context, production knowledge and video generation into one environment. AZ8 aims to help creators spend more of their effort developing ideas and refining their expression, with AI supporting the process of turning imagination into finished advertising work.

About AZ8

AZ8 is an AI video creation platform operated by EVERFIR PTE. LTD. Its infinite canvas and creative AI agent Zumi connect multimodal content, reusable Skills and generative AI models within a shared production environment. With its proprietary advertising-focused OXYGEN video generation model, AZ8 supports creators in developing ideas into high-quality video advertisements.

Kevin Wang

EVERFIR PTE. LTD.

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AZ8 Integrates Zumi and OXYGEN for AI Video Ad Creation on an Infinite Canvas News Provided By videoinu ai October 10, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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