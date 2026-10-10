Leagend Introduces JS300 PRO And JS300 PRO-D On Kickstarter, Rethinking The Traditional Jump Starter

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D on kickstarter

Say goodbye to portable jump starters. leagend JS300 PRO deliver battery-free SuperCap power, smart battery monitoring and all-weather starting assistance.

- leagend ManagementLAS VEGAS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The top automotive technology manufacturer leagend is bringing a new approach to vehicle starting to Kickstarter with its JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D battery-free SuperCap jump starters, designed to combine starting assistance, intelligent battery monitoring and vehicle-integrated operation in one system.Now featured in the Kickstarter campaign“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start,” the two models offer an alternative to conventional portable jump starters. Rather than requiring drivers to store, recharge and retrieve a separate emergency device, leagend JS300 PRO series is designed for permanent vehicle installation, providing an integrated solution that combines starting preparedness with ongoing battery insights.The launch reflects leagend's broader focus on developing automotive technologies that address not only immediate starting problems but also the need for greater visibility into battery condition and vehicle readiness.Moving Beyond the Conventional Portable Jump StarterTraditional portable jump starters are commonly designed around an internal rechargeable battery and an on-demand emergency function. While convenient when properly charged and available, they require drivers to manage the device separately from the vehicle.The leagend JS300 PRO series takes a different approach. Permanently installed and connected to the vehicle's starting battery, the system uses supercapacitors to store and rapidly release energy for starting assistance. Its battery-free architecture eliminates the need for a built-in chemical battery in the jump starter itself.This integrated design is intended to reduce reliance on the familiar routine of carrying, charging and storing a separate jump-starting device. Instead, drivers can keep the system installed as part of their vehicle's starting setup.SuperCap Technology Designed for Demanding EnvironmentsAt the core of leagend JS300 PRO and leagend JS300 PRO-D is battery-free supercapacitor technology. Unlike conventional rechargeable batteries, supercapacitors store energy electrostatically, enabling rapid charging and high-power discharge for applications such as engine starting assistance.The systems are engineered to operate across a temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, addressing the challenges of both severe cold and high-temperature environments.This combination of supercapacitor energy storage and wide-temperature operation is particularly relevant to drivers who encounter seasonal temperature extremes, frequent starting demands or extended periods of vehicle inactivity.By applying SuperCap technology to a permanently installed starting system, leagend aims to offer drivers an alternative to conventional portable jump-starting solutions.Integrating Starting Assistance with Intelligent Battery Monitoringleagend JS300 PRO series is designed to provide more than emergency starting assistance. Through its connected smart app, users can access key information about the vehicle's starting battery and system performance.Available information includes State of Charge (SoC), State of Health (SoH), Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), voltage, temperature and starting-performance history.These data points help drivers gain a clearer understanding of battery condition and observe performance over time. Rather than relying solely on whether a vehicle starts successfully, users can access additional information to support more informed maintenance decisions.This combination of starting assistance and battery monitoring distinguishes leagend JS300 PRO series from products focused primarily on supplying emergency power.Self-Learning Mode and Drive Mode Support an Integrated Systemleagend JS300 PRO series also incorporates Self-Learning Mode, designed to use information about vehicle starting behavior and battery conditions to support intelligent starting assistance.In addition, Drive Mode manages the system's interaction with the vehicle's starting battery and electrical system during vehicle operation. It is designed to support transient electrical loads and the integrated operation of the permanently installed system; it is not a voltage regulator.Together, these functions reflect a system-oriented approach to vehicle starting, with intelligent controls designed to complement the hardware rather than simply deliver a temporary power boost.Supporting Proactive Battery CareVehicle battery performance can decline over time due to age, temperature, usage patterns and operating conditions. Unexpected starting failure may be the first obvious sign that a battery requires attention.By combining battery monitoring with starting assistance, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D are designed to help drivers better understand battery condition and reduce unnecessary stress on the starting battery during engine starting. This approach may support longer battery service life, although actual results depend on the vehicle, battery condition and use.For drivers who want to take a more proactive approach to vehicle maintenance, the system provides a way to connect starting preparedness with ongoing battery awareness.leagend JS300 PRO-D Adds an Onboard DisplayWhile leagend JS300 PRO provides connected monitoring through its smart app, leagend JS300 PRO-D adds a solar-assisted onboard display for convenient access to key system information.The display allows drivers to view essential data, including State of Charge (SoC), directly inside the vehicle. The smart app remains available for more detailed battery information and historical records.The two models therefore share the same core concept while offering different ways to access system information: leagend JS300 PRO emphasizes app-based monitoring, while leagend JS300 PRO-D adds an at-a-glance onboard display.A New Option for Drivers Seeking Greater ReadinessWith leagend JS300 PRO and leagend JS300 PRO-D, leagend is extending the conventional definition of a jump starter by combining battery-free energy storage, permanent installation, intelligent battery monitoring and vehicle-oriented control functions.The products are designed for drivers who value starting preparedness, including those in regions with demanding weather conditions, owners of vehicles that may sit unused for extended periods, and motorists seeking greater visibility into battery performance.Rather than positioning the jump starter solely as an emergency accessory, leagend presents the JS300 PRO series as an integrated system designed to help drivers prepare for starting needs while staying informed about battery condition.Kickstarter Campaign Now UnderwayThe leagend JS300 PRO Kickstarter campaign, titled“One System. Two Ways to Start,” runs from October 9 through November 22, 2026.The campaign features two models:.leagend JS300 PRO: A permanently installed, battery-free SuperCap jump starter with intelligent battery monitoring, Self-Learning Mode, Drive Mode and smart app connectivity..leagend JS300 PRO-D: Builds on the same core system with a solar-assisted onboard display for convenient access to key information.Potential backers can explore the campaign to learn more about the technology, compare the two models and select the option that best suits their vehicle and monitoring preferences.Learn more and back the campaign here.About leagendWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics, leagend, a top manufacture in the automotive aftermarket industry, develops and manufactures battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and battery-free SuperCap jump starters. Supported by product development and R&D capabilities, leagend continues to develop automotive solutions for vehicle maintenance, starting reliability and battery management.Media and Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

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leagend Introduces JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D on Kickstarter, Rethinking the Traditional Jump Starter News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 10, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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