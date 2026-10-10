Leagend Welcomes Growing Professionals At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, Exploring New Global Aftermarket Partnerships

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

Growing visitor interest at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 highlights leagend's automotive innovations and global business partnership opportunities.

- leagend ManagementNADARZYN, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 continues, leagend, a top manufacturer of the automotive aftermarket industry, is welcoming an increasing number of professional visitors to its booth, creating valuable opportunities to exchange industry insights, demonstrate automotive technologies, and explore potential business cooperation with partners across the automotive aftermarket.With the aftermarket placing growing emphasis on intelligent diagnostics, reliable vehicle maintenance, and more efficient service solutions, leagend is presenting its automotive product portfolio to industry professionals seeking practical technologies and dependable manufacturing partners. The growing interest at the exhibition provides an opportunity for the company to engage with potential distributors, importers, wholesalers, and other automotive businesses looking to expand their product offerings and strengthen their market competitiveness.Presenting Intelligent Technologies and Comprehensive Automotive SolutionsAs a top manufacturer specializing in automotive diagnostic and maintenance equipment, leagend continues to develop solutions designed to address the evolving needs of automotive professionals and vehicle owners. Its product portfolio covers battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imagers, and innovative supercapacitor jump starters.Among the technologies attracting industry attention is leagend's supercapacitor jump starter series. By using supercapacitor technology instead of a conventional built-in chemical battery, these products offer a different approach to vehicle starting support, with a focus on readiness, durability, and operation across demanding environmental conditions. The series reflects leagend's ongoing efforts to develop practical automotive technologies that address real-world challenges in vehicle maintenance and emergency starting.Beyond individual products, leagend aims to provide business partners with access to a broader range of automotive solutions. This portfolio approach creates opportunities for distributors and aftermarket businesses to diversify their product lines, respond to different customer requirements, and explore new commercial opportunities within their respective markets.Manufacturing Expertise Backed by More Than 20 Years of ExperienceWith more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend has been a top manufacture in the global market of automotive aftermarket and has built its business around automotive product development, engineering, and manufacturing. The company's focus on research and development, product innovation, and expanding its product portfolio supports its commitment to serving the changing requirements of the global automotive aftermarket.For business partners, product capability is only one part of a successful partnership. Consistent product development, a broad portfolio, and a long-term approach to cooperation are also important considerations when selecting a supplier. Through direct engagement with industry professionals at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, leagend is strengthening its connections with potential partners and gaining further insight into market needs and business opportunities.Building New Business Opportunities Across Global MarketsThe growing number of professional visitors at the exhibition highlights the value of face-to-face communication in identifying shared objectives and exploring future cooperation. For leagend, these conversations are an important opportunity to introduce its capabilities, understand the priorities of prospective partners, and establish relationships that can develop beyond the exhibition.The company welcomes inquiries from automotive distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, aftermarket service providers, and potential OEM/ODM partners interested in its automotive product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.Whether the objective is to introduce innovative supercapacitor jump starters, expand an existing automotive equipment portfolio, or explore a longer-term supply relationship, leagend is open to discussions that can create mutual value and support sustainable business growth.As AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 continues, leagend invites automotive professionals in Poland and international markets to visit its booth, discover its automotive technologies, and discuss potential cooperation opportunities. The company remains committed to strengthening its position as a technology-focused automotive equipment manufacturer and a long-term partner for businesses serving the global aftermarket.Visit leagend at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026Automotive professionals, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and potential OEM/ODM partners are welcome to meet the leagend team during the exhibition..Event: AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026.Date: October 9–11, 2026.Venue: PTAK Warsaw Expo.Address: Aleja Katowicka 62, 05-830 Nadarzyn, Warsaw, Poland.Booth: Hall C, D42bBusiness InquiriesFor information about leagend's automotive products, distribution opportunities, and potential OEM/ODM cooperation, please contact:Email:...Website:Or contact our on-site experts directly for business cooperation and communication:Mr. Luo:...Ms. Yuan:...About leagendleagend is a professional and top automotive technology manufacturer with more than 20 years of industry and product development experience. The company develops innovative automotive solutions including battery-free supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries.With a focus on technology innovation, product development, and global B2B cooperation, leagend partners with automotive businesses worldwide to deliver reliable solutions for the evolving automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

leagend Welcomes Growing Professionals at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, Exploring New Global Aftermarket Partnerships News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 10, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.