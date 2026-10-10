LINKO publishes a guide comparing Chinese DTF printer suppliers on service, consumables, and production for apparel decorators and print shops.

ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LINKO, a Zhuhai-based manufacturer of DTF, UV DTF, DTG, and sublimation printing equipment, today published a buyer's guide for businesses sourcing Direct-to-Film (DTF) printers from China. The guide profiles five Chinese manufacturers and argues that after-sales support, more than machine price, decides whether a DTF printer stays productive after installation.Why After-Sales Support Matters MostA DTF printer is a production system: printheads, white ink circulation, film, powder, curing, and RIP software all have to work together. Most buyers install the machine thousands of kilometers from the factory, often with operators who are new to DTF. When a printhead clogs or colors shift, the speed and quality of the supplier's remote support decides whether a shop loses an hour or a week of production. For this reason, LINKO recommends that buyers evaluate service before specifications.How the Five Manufacturers Were SelectedThis is not a scored ranking. The companies below were chosen because each has an established DTF product line, a public export presence, and a registered business in China. LINKO is the publisher of this guide and is listed first for that reason. Buyers should verify every supplier independently.Manufacturer ProfilesLINKO (Zhuhai, Guangdong). Founded in 2008 and operated by Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd., LINKO has sites in Zhuhai and in Nansha District, Guangzhou, with around 160 staff, including 30 R&D engineers, and a stated production capacity of 180 to 200 units per month. Its range covers DTF printers, UV DTF printers, DTG printers, sublimation printers, auxiliary equipment, and consumables. The K-60 DTF printer is a 60 cm model configured with Epson i3200 printheads in 4- or 8-color setups.LINKO's service model includes installation guidance, one-on-one operator training, free remote assistance, free sample printing, long-term spare parts and consumables supply, and a 12-month warranty on the mainboard, printhead board, and motor. The company serves more than 7,500 customers in over 100 countries through a service network covering 62 countries and regions, and has supported more than 600 overseas companies in starting or expanding printing businesses. On Trustpilot, LINKO's profile shows a TrustScore of 4.4 with all 10 published reviews rated five stars as of October 2026; reviewers from Germany and Finland describe fast replies and continued help until technical issues were resolved. Its DTF ink is OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certified and REACH compliant, and its printers carry CE and RoHS certificates.Tophee (Suzhou, Jiangsu). Suzhou Tophee Tech Co., Ltd. focuses on compact 30 cm (A3) DTF printers with two Epson XP600 or i1600 printheads, aimed at small studios and businesses starting with low-volume transfer printing.HPRT (Xiamen, Fujian). Known first for thermal printing products, HPRT has expanded into DTF and digital textile equipment and sells through an international distribution network.DGI (Shenzhen, Guangdong). A wide-format and industrial inkjet manufacturer whose DTF machines target commercial, production-oriented users.Procolored (Shenzhen, Guangdong). A DTF and UV printer brand focused on compact and mid-size machines for small businesses and new print shops.Five Checks Before Choosing a Supplier1.After-sales support: ask who answers technical questions, in which languages and time zones, how fast, and whether remote video support and operator training are included in the price.2.Independent reviews: read third-party reviews on platforms such as Trustpilot, and look at how the supplier handled problems, not just the star rating.3.Spare parts and consumables: confirm that printheads, dampers, boards, ink, film, and powder are kept in stock and can be shipped quickly.4.Printhead and width: match print width and printhead model, for example Epson i1600 or i3200, to daily output targets, and ask for speed figures with the pass mode stated.5.Factory and compliance: confirm the business license and factory address, and request OEKO-TEX, REACH, or MSDS documents for inks, film, and powder.Company Statement"Most buyers compare DTF printers on price, but what keeps a shop profitable is how quickly problems are fixed after the machine arrives," said Ted of LINKO's Customer Service Department. "We encourage buyers to read independent reviews of every supplier, including us, and to ask exactly what support they will get in the first year."OutlookAs more apparel brands move to on-demand and short-run production, demand is shifting toward wider printers, multi-head configurations, and integrated powder and curing units. These systems are more productive but also more complex, which makes supplier support a larger part of the total cost of ownership.About LINKOFounded in 2008 in Zhuhai, China, LINKO (Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd.) is a high-tech enterprise that develops and manufactures digital industrial printing equipment, including DTF printers, UV DTF printers, DTG printers, sublimation printers, and consumables. The company provides software, installation guidance, operator training, and technical support, and serves more than 7,500 customers in over 100 countries.Media Contact

Ted, Customer Service Department

LINKO (Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd.)

+86 133 9298 3556

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Five DTF Printer Manufacturers in China to Know in 2026: Why After-Sales Support Should Lead the Supplier Decision News Provided By VefoGix October 10, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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