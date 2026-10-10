Maha Minister To Launch Arogya Samvad Yatra From Nov 1 To Evaluate Public Health Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) To make Maharashtra's public healthcare system more efficient, high-quality, and people-centric, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will launch a state-wide 'Arogya Samvad Yatra' (Health Dialogue Journey) from November 1 to December 5, 2026.

Through this campaign, the Health Minister will directly interact with citizens, review healthcare services across the state, and focus on addressing existing shortcomings.

The Yatra will evaluate the extent to which public health schemes reach citizens, the facilities available in health institutions, and the challenges faced in patient care. The ground reality of operations in five Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and two Rural Hospitals in each district will be reviewed. Additionally, services ranging from sub-centres to district, municipal, psychiatric, and specialised hospitals will be assessed, said the government release.

To increase public participation, meetings of health committees at the district, taluka, municipal, and village levels will be held in the presence of local representatives. During these meetings, feedback and suggestions will be invited regarding required facilities, manpower, drug supply, patient care issues, and gaps in scheme implementation.

Citizens will be informed about key healthcare services, including the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, free dialysis, MRI and CT scans, STEMI treatment, telemedicine, free blood tests, 102 & 108 ambulance services, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Maherghar, and mental health counselling. Concerned officials will answer questions from citizens and guide eligible patients on how to access available facilities.

Integrated with the 'Majha Gaon, Arogyasampanna Gaon' (My Village, Healthy Village) campaign, the Yatra will raise public awareness about public sanitation, clean water supply, nutrition, sewage management, disease control, and healthy lifestyles. Emphasis will also be placed on increasing village-level participation in preventive health measures, stated the release.

"The Arogya Samvad Yatra is not merely an information campaign; it is an effort to drive healthcare system reforms based on citizens' ground experiences. The focus will be on strengthening accountability by enhancing coordination among health committees, public representatives, healthcare staff, medical professionals, and the general public. By understanding public needs, identifying service gaps, and implementing improvements based on suggestions, the Arogya Samvad Yatra aims to play a crucial role in making Maharashtra's public healthcare system stronger and more responsive to the people," noted Minister Abitkar.

Secretaries, Commissioners, Directors, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors of the Public Health Department, along with District Health Officers (DHOs), Civil Surgeons, and heads of various health schemes will participate in the Yatra. A state-level review meeting will be held after December 5 to assess the feedback received, and a meeting of state-level health committee members is also planned in Mumbai in the presence of the Chief Minister.