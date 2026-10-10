4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi, Triggers Panic No Damage Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 10 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening, triggering panic among residents in Uttarkashi town and the Yamunotri valley.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 8:07 p.m., with its epicentre located 2 km northwest of Uttarkashi.

The tremor originated at a depth of 11 km.

The sudden shaking prompted several residents to rush out of their homes and seek open spaces as the tremors were felt across the affected areas.

Officials from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said no damage had been reported following the earthquake as of the latest update.

Authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Saturday's earthquake was the second tremor measuring above magnitude 4 to hit Uttarakhand within four days, raising concerns among residents in the Himalayan state, which is vulnerable to seismic activity.

On October 6, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Chamoli district, with the tremors raising concern among people in the region.

According to experts, the back-to-back earthquakes have once again highlighted the importance of preparedness in Uttarakhand, where mountainous terrain, scattered settlements and vulnerable infrastructure can complicate emergency response efforts in the event of a major earthquake.

Uttarkashi, located in the Garhwal Himalayas, is among the state's important pilgrimage and tourist destinations, serving as a gateway to the Yamunotri shrine, they added.

The district has experienced damaging earthquakes in the past, including the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake, which caused significant loss of life and widespread damage.

Although no immediate damage or casualties were reported in Saturday's incident, residents remained concerned following the recent seismic activity.

Authorities are expected to continue assessing the situation and advise residents to remain calm while following official instructions.

Officials have not reported any immediate threat arising from the latest tremor.

The extent of any localised impact, if identified during subsequent assessments, will be determined by the concerned authorities.