INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED: LUXEED To Host Media Test Drive In Wuhu With Regional Media And Kols

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place from October 18 to 24, alongside an exclusive media test drive event featuring Chery Group's LUXEED models. Leading media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Indonesia will get behind the wheel of LUXEED's latest global offerings, embarking on an immersive driving experience that spans long-distance highway driving, scenic mountain passes, and a professional proving ground.









Bringing together 15 influential media professionals and KOLs from across the region, the event will evaluate LUXEED's capabilities from diverse perspectives, with a focus on the priorities of global markets. Participants will tackle a 185-kilometer route combining high-speed expressways and winding mountain roads before heading to a professional proving ground. Through a series of comprehensive, real-world evaluations, the drive will showcase LUXEED's core strengths in intelligent technology, luxury, and driving dynamics.

Along the way, participants will experience LUXEED's intelligent features, including highway intelligent driving assistance, intuitive interaction within the smart cockpit, automated parking, and connected vehicle control-offering a firsthand look at the possibilities of intelligent mobility.

Handling and driving dynamics will also be key areas of focus. Vehicle motion control supported by dual-chamber air suspension and integrated CDC/VMC systems, precise handling enhanced by ±7° rear-wheel steering, and performance data gathered at the proving ground will demonstrate the strength of LUXEED's powertrain and chassis engineering.









During breaks, participants will experience the comfort and convenience of LUXEED's luxury features, including zero-gravity seats with multi-way power adjustment, memory, heating, ventilation, and massage functions, alongside an advanced sound system and in-car privacy sound shield mode. Surrounded by beautiful natural scenery, they will discover how thoughtful comfort features and human-centric technology come together to shape the LUXEED experience.

From mountain roads to high-speed highways, the LUXEED media test drive will showcase the brand's intelligent technology, luxury, and driving performance. Stay tuned for coverage from participating international media and KOLs.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

