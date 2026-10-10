Care Cremation & Burial Announces Service-Area Focus For Las Vegas Valley, Henderson, And Boulder City Families

Family-owned funeral home reaffirms commitment to affordable, transparent cremation and burial services across Southern Nevada

- Aaron and Courtney ForgeyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned funeral home reaffirms commitment to affordable, transparent cremation and burial services across Southern NevadaCare Cremation & Burial, a family-owned funeral home based in Las Vegas, today announced a renewed focus on serving families throughout the Las Vegas Valley, Henderson, and Boulder City communities with affordable, transparent cremation and burial services.Located at 5070 Arville St. #14, Las Vegas, NV 89118, Care Cremation & Burial is owned and operated by Aaron and Courtney Forgey, Las Vegas natives who founded the business to give local families direct, hands-on care during one of life's most difficult moments. The funeral home handles every step of the process in-house, from transfer and on-site shelter of a loved one to cremation at its own on-site crematory, without outsourcing to third parties."Families deserve to know exactly where their loved one is, who is caring for them, and when services will be completed," said Aaron and Courtney Forgey, owners of Care Cremation & Burial. "That kind of clear, honest communication is what our neighbors across the Las Vegas Valley can count on from us, whether they're in Henderson, Summerlin, Boulder City, or anywhere in between."The funeral home offers a full range of services, including:Direct and traditional cremationBurial and graveside servicesFuneral services and on-site chapel viewingsVeteran and spouse burial benefits, including coordination with the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder CityPre-planning services for families who want to arrange details in advanceCare Cremation & Burial works with every cemetery in Southern Nevada and is available to families 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (702) 820-0800.The funeral home's service area spans Las Vegas, Henderson, Enterprise, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Paradise, Winchester, Sunrise Manor, Boulder City, Whitney, Green Valley, and Centennial Hills, reflecting its commitment to remaining accessible to families throughout the greater Las Vegas Valley.About Care Cremation & BurialCare Cremation & Burial is a family-owned cremation and burial provider serving Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and the surrounding Southern Nevada community. Owned by Aaron and Courtney Forgey, the funeral home is known for transparent pricing and hands-on, in-house care for every family it serves. More information is available at wecarelv.

Aaron Forgey

Care Cremation & Burial

+1 702-820-0800

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Care Cremation & Burial Announces Service-Area Focus for Las Vegas Valley, Henderson, and Boulder City Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing October 10, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, World & Regional



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