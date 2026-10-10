Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home continues to serve families throughout Oxford, MA with a full range of funeral, cremation, & pre-planning services.

- Joseph GlinieckiWEBSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home, located at 366 School St in Webster, continues to serve families throughout Oxford, Massachusetts and the surrounding Worcester County area with a full range of funeral, cremation, and pre-planning services.For families in Oxford facing the loss of a loved one, Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard offers traditional funeral services, cremation services, visitation, memorial services, and graveside services for both traditional and cremation arrangements. The funeral home also provides veteran services, grief support, pre-planning assistance, and a selection of caskets, urns, and keepsakes.Families interested in planning ahead can find resources on the funeral home's website, including a Preplanning Checklist designed to help guide families through the process before a loss occurs.Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home serves Oxford and neighboring communities including Dudley, Douglas, Southbridge, Charlton, Auburn, Sutton, and greater Worcester County.About Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral HomeLocated at 366 School St, Webster, MA 01579, Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home offers traditional funeral services, cremation services, memorial and graveside services, veteran services, grief support, and pre-planning, along with a selection of caskets, urns, and keepsakes.ContactGianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home(508) 461-5082...

Joseph Gliniecki

Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home

+1 508-461-5082

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Gianaris-Gliniecki & Beauregard Funeral Home Proudly Serves Oxford, MA Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing October 10, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, World & Regional



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