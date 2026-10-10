Rising Country-Pop Star And Allentown Native Georgia Owen Returns Home To Headline Performances At Fall Harvest Festival

Her latest musical chapter is highlighted by the recent release of her single,“Denim Dancing Diva.”

Georgia Owen comes home to Allentown

Fresh off '09 Honda Tour and release of her single "Denim Dancing Diva," Nashville's Georgia Owen headlines back-to-back live sets in her New Jersey hometown.

- Georgia OwenALLENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Allentown native Georgia Owen is returning to her roots this weekend to perform live at the 13th Annual Allentown Fall Harvest Festival. Running from October 10–11, 2026, in downtown Allentown, New Jersey, the weekend festival will feature craft beverages, local food, and live entertainment centered around the popular Lions Club Beer Garden, located behind the Imlay House at 28 S. Main Street.Owen, an emerging artist making waves on the country-pop scene, is scheduled to perform across both days of the weekend (weather permitting). Her homecoming slate kicks off on Saturday, October 10, with an intimate solo acoustic set from 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM. She will return to the stage on Sunday, October 11, performing a high-energy set with her full band from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.“Growing up in Allentown, Harvest Fest was always something I looked forward to,” said Owen.“Now that I'm living in Nashville, it's really special to come home and play for the community I grew up in.”Owen's return to New Jersey follows a breakout touring and recording period. A dynamic performer, she has built momentum through high-profile festival and venue appearances, including sets at the Barefoot Country Music Fest, the legendary Stone Pony, and over 35 performances across her extensive 09 Honda Tour. Her latest musical chapter is highlighted by the recent release of her single,“Denim Dancing Diva.”“I love seeing everyone come together to support local businesses and enjoy live music,” Owen added.“It's one of those weekends that reminds me why I love my hometown.”The Allentown Fall Harvest Festival Lions Club Beer Garden opens its doors to festivalgoers over 21 (with valid ID and cover charge), offering craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and wine, with food provided by the Hope Fire Company. All proceeds raised during the weekend benefit the Allentown Lions Club's community projects, student scholarships, and local medical equipment assistance programs.For more information on Georgia Owen's music and upcoming tour dates, visit georgiaowen.Details on the festival schedule and the Lions Club Craft Beer Garden can be found at allentownlionsclub.

Sean Miller

Eosphorus Media

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Georgia Owen - Denim Dancing Diva (Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rising Country-Pop Star and Allentown Native Georgia Owen Returns Home to Headline Performances at Fall Harvest Festival News Provided By Eosphorus Media October 10, 2026, 17:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.