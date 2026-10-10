Medhaven Health Restores In-Person Care Following Empire Towers Emergency Closure

MedHaven Health

Glen Burnie medical practice reopens at a new location after nearly two months of disruption, welcoming existing and new patients.

GLEN BURNE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After nearly two months of unexpected challenges following the emergency closure of Empire Towers, MedHaven Health has officially reopened at 1600 Crain Highway South, Suite 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, restoring in-person healthcare services to the community.On July 9, 2026, structural concerns involving the Empire Towers parking garage prompted an emergency evacuation, forcing MedHaven Health and other businesses to leave the building. The sudden closure left the practice without access to its medical equipment, supplies, and examination rooms, disrupting essential healthcare services and creating significant operational and financial challenges.Despite these setbacks, MedHaven Health remained committed to its patients, providing limited telehealth services while working to secure and prepare a new location. On September 1, 2026, the clinic officially reopened its doors, less than two months after the evacuation.The relocation was no small undertaking. Beyond the financial burden of establishing a new office, the practice faced the challenge of maintaining patient relationships, supporting its staff, and restoring services that could not be provided remotely."Our biggest concern throughout this experience has been our patients and making sure they continue receiving the care they need," said Oluwakemi Balogun, CRNP, FNP-BC, Medical Director of MedHaven Health. "It has been a difficult journey, but we're grateful to be open again and continue serving the community that has supported us."With its new office fully operational, MedHaven Health has resumed primary care, women's health services, preventive screenings, chronic disease management, mental health support, addiction treatment, vaccinations, and other routine medical services.The practice welcomes new and existing patients from Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Severn, Millersville, and surrounding communities. MedHaven Health accepts Medicare, Maryland Medicaid, and numerous commercial insurance plans. Same-day appointments may be available, subject to scheduling.Office Hours:Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PMWednesday, Thursday: 8:30 AM – 6:00 PMSaturday: 9:30 AM – 2:30 PMPatients can schedule appointments at or call 301-501-5779.About MedHaven HealthMedHaven Health is a Glen Burnie-based medical practice providing family medicine, women's health, preventive care, and chronic disease management. The practice is committed to providing accessible, personalized healthcare to individuals and families throughout Anne Arundel County.

Femi Balogun

Medhaven Health

+1 301-501-5779

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MedHaven Health Restores In-Person Care Following Empire Towers Emergency Closure News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 10, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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