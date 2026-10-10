Korea F-5 Residency Applications Focus On Fund Compliance And Legal Review

South Korea's F-5 investment immigration program offers global business professionals a reliable pathway to permanent residency while maintaining their corporate continuity.

An overview of South Korea's F-2 and F-5 investment residency requirements, detailing the flexible re-entry rules that accommodate global business continuity.

Globevisa outlines South Korea's F-5 investment visa rules, focusing on residency requirements, fund compliance, and legal due diligence frameworks.

SG, SINGAPORE, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For investors seeking to balance their existing business operations with overseas residency arrangements, the South Korea investment immigration program involves specific physical presence requirements, investment thresholds, source of funds verification, and detailed application documentation. Since launching its South Korea immigration services in 2013, Globevisa Group has consistently assisted applicants in navigating these investment pathways. According to the firm's service data, over 90% of the more than 1,300 families they have assisted with South Korean residency continue to focus on their primary businesses in their home countries. This reflects a practical demand among applicants to align residency arrangements with ongoing corporate commitments.

Residency Requirements for F-2 and F-5 Visas

The South Korea public business investment immigration program offers standard and high-tier investment categories, which correspond to the F-2 (resident) and F-5 (permanent resident) statuses. Each category involves distinct acquisition methods and status maintenance rules.

●F-2 Resident Stage: Eligible holders of the F-2 registration card are required to enter South Korea at least once a year. After maintaining the investment for five years, they may apply to transition to F-5 permanent residency. The interval between a departure in the preceding year and reentry in the following year must not exceed one year (applicable to entry in any region of South Korea).

●F-5 Permanent Resident Stage: Permanent residency does not impose a strict continuous stay requirement, but the F-5 card is valid for 10 years and must be renewed prior to expiration. F-5 holders are generally required to enter South Korea at least once every two years. The interval between a departure in the preceding year and reentry in the following year must not exceed two years (applicable to entry in any region of South Korea).

If an applicant plans to stay outside the country beyond these exemption periods, they must verify in advance whether a reentry permit is required.

Fund Compliance Review in South Korea Investment Immigration

The South Korea investment immigration framework includes direct deposits into designated public funds and real estate investments in specific regions. The required investment amounts, fund arrangements, and application conditions vary depending on the chosen route.

Under the public business investment program, the standard investment threshold is 1.5 billion KRW. Eligible investors receive an F-2 visa and can apply for F-5 permanent residency after maintaining the investment for at least five years. The high-tier investment threshold is 3 billion KRW, which allows eligible applicants to apply directly for F-5 permanent residency, provided they also maintain the investment for a minimum of five years.

For both pathways, if the investment funds are withdrawn early, the permanent residency status will be revoked.

Under the principal-guaranteed, non-interest-bearing investment route, capital is deposited into a designated public fund. The principal is fully returned after five years without yielding interest.

Globevisa Group maintains a dedicated fund compliance team. Through coordination between its domestic and South Korean offices, the firm assists investors prior to the application by verifying bank account information and outlining cross-border remittance procedures. The team provides guidance on preparing documents related to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and helps compile necessary application files, including fund transfer records and deposit certificates.

Pre-Application Legal Review and Due Diligence

Applying for South Korea investment immigration involves eligibility assessments, family relationship verification, source of wealth documentation, and the preparation of legal files. For complex cases-such as those involving multiple nationalities, unmarried adult children, or intricate asset sources-the completeness and consistency of the application materials are particularly important.

Globevisa's local legal team in South Korea conducts a preliminary review of the applicant's qualifications and legal documents before submission. Based on individual circumstances, the team helps identify the necessary supporting evidence and supplementary explanations. During the subsequent investment maintenance and status transition phases, the agency also tracks the progress of materials, supplementary requests, and administrative procedures.

Localized Support and Ongoing Residency Management

Globevisa Group operates direct branch offices in Seoul and Jeju Island to assist applicants with local procedures. These services include accompaniment for medical examinations, banking setups, foreign exchange consultations, immigration procedures, fingerprint collection, and application tracking through to final approval.

During the investment maintenance period, the agency provides reminders for residency renewals and consultations on the fund return process. Once permanent residency is obtained, Globevisa offers advisory support regarding tax declarations, South Korean and international driver's licenses, and children's education. Furthermore, the firm provides guidance on the residency duration rules for the joint examination for overseas Chinese students, cross-border travel arrangements, and enrollment information for schools in the Jeju Global Education City.

In the context of the South Korea investment immigration program, Globevisa's services center on fund document verification, pre-application legal reviews, and ongoing residency management, structurally assisting applicants in navigating the relevant regulatory requirements and procedures.



About Globevisa Group

Headquartered in Singapore since 2002, Globevisa Group is a global HNWI wealth management and cross-border identity advisory firm. Backed by institutional-grade risk control, the firm operates 50+ direct branches globally with over 800 in-house professionals. Having processed 120,000+ cases for clients across 120+ countries, Globevisa specializes in citizenship planning, wealth management, and family relocation, empowering international families to achieve barrier-free global settlement.

Globevisa Group

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Korea F-5 Residency Applications Focus on Fund Compliance and Legal Review News Provided By Globevisa Group October 10, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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