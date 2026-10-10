Gujarat Govt Backs Tech Talent At E-Rakshak Hackathon For Solutions

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the grand finale of the E-Rakshak Hackathon, organised by Surat City Police and the NEXUS Unit of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT). According to the Gujarat Government, he reviewed prototypes developed by 31 teams from colleges affiliated with more than 13 universities across six states to address cybersecurity and digital challenges.

DyCM on Technology and Government Vision

Welcoming over 150 young tech experts and innovators from across the country to SVNIT, the DyCM said that technology can create challenges as well as provide solutions. He noted that frequent changes in hardware and camera models by major companies can increase costs for the government. Therefore, the state government is encouraging young talent through hackathons to develop software-based solutions in line with the Prime Minister's vision. He stated that integrating artificial intelligence with CCTV cameras could save millions of people valuable time and fuel by reducing waiting times at traffic signals by just 15 seconds. He added that his vision is to connect all CCTV cameras across Gujarat to a single dashboard.

Encouraging Young Innovators

Urging youth to move beyond social media and routine discussions and study government schemes, DyCM highlighted the support available to young entrepreneurs under the state government's Industrial and Startup Policies, MSME initiatives, and Science and Technology schemes. These include financial assistance for office rent, marketing, operational expenses, salaries, cloud subscriptions, and other business needs, along with support under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

He also highlighted special provisions for women entrepreneurs and assured young innovators that the government was ready to act as a 'risk partner' and stand alongside them in turning their ideas into reality. He further stated that technological solutions developed by young people would be integrated into government processes for FIR registration and cybercrime resolution in the coming days. He also praised the Surat Cyber Crime Team for busting cybercrime rackets operating at the national and international levels.

Hackathon's Aim and Structure

Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir said that the E-Rakshak Hackathon was a cybersecurity and innovation initiative jointly organised by Surat City Police and SVNIT's NEXUS Unit. The initiative aimed to encourage college students to develop innovative technological solutions to strengthen digital security and combat cybercrime. A large number of youth participants took part in the hackathon and showcased their talent.

In her welcome address, DCP (Cyber Crime) Vishakha Jain said that nine to ten problem statements had been identified through on-ground surveys at police stations to understand the day-to-day difficulties faced by citizens and the operational challenges faced by the police. A total of 458 students from colleges across the country registered for the hackathon, which aims to promote cyber-smart and efficient policing. Of these, 150 students representing 31 teams are participating in the grand finale in Surat. (ANI)

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