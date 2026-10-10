Malappuram: Nine-Month Pregnant Mother Risks It All To Save Son From Stray Dogs!

Malappuram: A little boy playing near his house faced a sudden stray dog attack. His nine-month pregnant mother, seeing the danger, rushed out to save him. This shocking incident took place at Kunnumpuram AR Nagar Yarathumpadi. Multiple stray dogs chased the child. The mother stepped in right on time and rescued the boy from the dogs. The child escaped without any major injuries, according to the latest reports.

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Locals point out that the stray dog numbers have increased heavily in the area. Dog packs roam the streets even during the daytime. They regularly chase school children, senior citizens, and pedestrians. These dogs camp in large numbers near houses and roadsides, causing huge panic among the residents. People say they cannot let their kids step out alone anymore. Parents feel extremely worried about the safety of their children walking to school and madrasa.

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Residents complain that they informed the authorities multiple times about this stray dog menace. However, the officials have not provided any permanent solution yet. The Kunnumpuram incident clearly shows the severity of the stray dog problem. Locals now demand urgent action from the local panchayat and concerned officials. They want the authorities to catch the aggressive dogs immediately and ensure public safety.

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