Evolving Luxury And Intelligence: LUXEED Set To Launch Global Media Drive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Chery International User Summit, operated by Chery Group, taking place from October 18 to 24 in Wuhu, China, draws near, LUXEED is set to launch an extensive global media test drive. Bringing together media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from around the world, the event will offer an immersive journey from urban streets to cloud-wrapped mountain peaks, focusing on real-world intelligent driving capabilities and dynamic vehicle performance.









This media test drive will feature a comprehensive blend of real-road driving and professional proving ground evaluations. Departing from Chery International Headquarters, the fleet will navigate urban thoroughfares, expressways and winding mountain highways before arriving at the Guangde Proving Ground. Spanning approximately 185 kilometers, the route seamlessly integrates daily commuting, long-distance cruising, and performance testing, allowing international media to experience firsthand the core engineering prowess and intelligent highlights of LUXEED vehicles in authentic road conditions.

Throughout the journey, participants will engage deeply with the advanced intelligent features of LUXEED models. The latest LUXEED vehicles will demonstrate sophisticated Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) capabilities across a range of driving scenarios, covering high-frequency driving conditions such as vehicle following, lane changes, and overtaking. The suite also supports intuitive parking solutions, including Automated Valet Parking (AVP) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA). Inside, the intelligent cockpit delivers a seamless“Boarding-Traveling-Arrival” experience through natural voice interactions, synchronized navigation, and multimedia control.

Dynamic performance serves as another key pillar of this media test drive. Along the winding mountain stretches, the vehicles will tackle continuous curves and undulating terrain. LUXEED models will highlight the harmonious coordination of Air Suspension with Continuous Damping Control (CDC), supported by a robust powertrain, Rear-Wheel Steering, and exceptional braking response, delivering a refined balance of smooth comfort and responsive driving pleasure. Furthermore, the Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) powertrain option will make its appearance, providing effortless range confidence for long-distance and intercity travel.

Beyond dynamic performance, static comfort and luxury design remain key highlights of the event. During planned mid-route stops, media representatives will have the opportunity to closely inspect the cockpit design and premium amenities. Features such as zero-gravity seats, a versatile rotating seating arrangement, smart dimming privacy glass, and high-specification audio systems work in unison to create a quiet, private mobile sanctuary, fully embodying LUXEED's sophisticated philosophy of hospitality on the move.

Upon arrival at the Guangde Proving Ground, LUXEED has arranged a series of professional testing modules. Evaluations including high-speed banking, 0–100 km/h acceleration, emergency braking, moose test, slalom, and skidpad maneuvers will take place sequentially to rigorously validate the vehicle's power delivery, braking performance, steering precision, and body control. Simultaneously, participants can examine every design detail up close, immersing themselves in the elevated luxury crafted by LUXEED.









Coverage of this media test drive will be broadcast globally across international social media platforms, automotive media outlets, official press releases, and global KOL networks, capturing authentic first-person impressions. As performance and intelligence evolve side by side along the route, what benchmark will LUXEED models set? The media test drive on October 20 will provide the answer-as LUXEED's global journey moves forward onto a broader horizon.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: ...

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