DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IntroductionSupplier choice affects equipment performance, reliability, sourcing costs and product development time considerably.The manufacturers of the contemporary era provide different products. There are significant differences in requirements to valves used in pneumatic production lines, in steam applications, in refrigerant, medical gases, water, chemicals, or hydraulic oil applications.There are manufacturers who specialize in standard products and distributor network. Others provide specialized solutions such as pneumatic automation valves, HVAC-R or high pressure hydraulic valves or medical technology.Therefore, there is no single manufacturer that is suitable for all the projects.For an industrial maintenance department the concern about immediate availability and standardization of products can be crucial. For OEM who is developing medical equipment size, leakage, noise, customization and engineering collaboration are the most important criteria. Suppliers to the automotive industry are more concerned about traceability of production and testing, quality management systems and long term supply.1. ASCO EmersonBest for: General fluid control, process equipment, steam, water, air, oil & general purpose applications.ASCO is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial solenoid valve technology, it belongs to Emerson discrete automation product family.Its current portfolio includes general purpose, miniature, pneumatic valves and valves for aggressive fluids and conditions. For example, Emerson ASCO Series 108 and 109 are compact and direct-acting products. Series 220 and 240 are used in steam and hot-water applications.The range of ASCO products is especially important when buyer needs proven standard products for a range of fluid control applications. They have different operating principles, voltages, body materials, connections and certifications.2. Parker Hannifin Corp.Best for: Industrial equipment, transport, automation, mobile systems, fluid control & custom engineering.Obviously, fluid control is a part of Parker Hannifin's business. However, its portfolio is not limited only by valves and it includes motion and control products.According to its Fluid Control Solutions organization Parker Hannifin designs and manufactures a wide range of solenoid valves and pressure regulators. It has decades of experience in solenoid valve technology. Its fluid control products are intended for industrial equipment, industrial automation, mobile equipment and transportation.Therefore, Parker is suitable when a project involves more than one valve. Engineers of OEM might require fittings, pneumatics, filtration, regulators, hydraulics or other motion control products.Parker is a good alternative for companies looking for large international engineering supplier with wide supporting product ecosystem.3. Bürkert Fluid Control Systems GmbHBest for: Precise fluid control, Chemicals, Water, Lab Equipment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Hydrogen and other demanding process applications.Burkert has strong specialization in fluid control and wide portfolio of 2/2-way, 3/2-way, direct acting, servo-assisted, media separated, high-pressure, steam and hazardous location solenoid valves.Now it has portfolio of media that includes water, oils, neutral gases, steam, acids and alkalis. Burkert also has valve solutions for cryogenic, high pressure, explosion-proof and special applications.One of strong sides of Bürkert is its wide portfolio of application-specific approvals. Its published approval portfolio covers products for use in water, gas, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, explosion protection, marine and other applications.4. SMC Co.Applications: Pneumatic automation, factory equipment, general fluid control, compact valves and valve manifolds.Known as the leader in industrial pneumatics, SMC has valve portfolio that exceeds directional pneumatic valves and covers fluid control products for water, air, oil, steam, heated water and vacuum applications.Its current portfolio includes direct operated, pilot operated, zero differential pressure, high pressure, steam, compact and manifold valve solutions.SMC is particularly attractive for machine builders who already use cylinders, air preparation equipment, fittings, sensors and other pneumatic components. Products from the same automation ecosystem can be easier selected and machine designed.5. Festo (Until 2011 Festo Didactic)Ideal for: Pneumatic automation, packaging machinery, assembly equipment, robotics, valve terminals, production machinery.Another automation manufacturer with strong presence in pneumatics is Festo.Its solenoid operated directional valves are suitable for controlling flow of compressed air in pneumatic circuits and are offered both as individual products and integrated valve solutions.In its universal directional control products, Festo highlights VUVG and VUVS product families. The first one is compact valve with relatively high flow for its size. The latter is robust and flexible valve solution for industrial machinery.6. Danfoss,Ideal for: HVAC-R, refrigeration, industrial fluids, mobile hydraulics, high pressure systems and severe service applications.Danfoss has a number of very different categories of solenoid valve technology.Its portfolio of industrial fluid control includes direct operated, servo operated and assisted lift valves for air, steam, oil, gas, washing equipment, compressors, boilers, sterilizers and food processing equipment applications.The company also has HVAC-R portfolio with solenoid valves for refrigeration and air conditioning systems. These products are applicable for conventional and low global warming potential refrigerants.Danfoss has a range of hydraulic cartridge solenoid valves including high flow and pressures up to 350 bar in its published hydraulic portfolio.7. IMI NorgreenIdeal for Pneumatic automation, process fluid control, high pressure applications, industrial gases and demanding machinery.IMI Norgren's portfolio includes different pneumatic directional control valves and wide portfolio of fluid control valves.Its current industrial product line includes direct acting, forced lift, diaphragm, piston, media separated and indirect acting designs. Published products include compact applications as well as high pressure and elevated temperature requirements.For example, IMI Norgren's KIP Series offers direct acting valve solutions for liquids and gasses. Other product families include indirect diaphragm and piston operated designs.The breadth of portfolio is particularly important for customers who combine pneumatics with industrial fluid control or require specialized valve configurations.8. CKD Corp.Best for: Specialized fluids; water; compressed air; medical and analytical equipment; factory automation; compact fluid control.CKD has developed several series of valves for specific fluids and conditions and offers wide range of products for industrial automation.It offers direct acting, pilot operated and pilot kick solenoid valves and specialty products for water, compressed air and steam. Some of pilot kick and direct acting products can be operated at zero pressure differential, according to CKD.9. KendrionSuitable for: Medical equipment, miniature valves, proportional fluid control, custom manifolds, gas control and compact OEM systems.Kendrion has particularly strong positions in specialized electromagnetic and fluid control technologies.Its current valve portfolio includes direct operated solenoid valves, bistable valves, fluid isolation valves, pilot operated products, proportional valves, miniature valves and customer specific valve manifolds.Kendrion is particularly used for pressurized air, dialysis fluids, oxygen, water and gases. The portfolio of medical technology includes such applications as anesthesia and respiration, laboratory technology, dental equipment, dialysis and surgical devices.10. Weilong Intelligent TechnologyBest For: OEM solenoid valves, medical devices, proportional valves, water control, automotive, industrial automation and projects requiring close engineering collaboration.Weilong differs from some of the large multinational companies on this list due to the fact that its main advantage is not only large standard catalog.The company specializes in custom electromagnetic product development.Its p capabilities include solenoid and valve design, prototyping, tooling, CNC machining, metal stamping, plastic injection molding, coil winding, assembly and testing. The company is represented on DirectIndustry with such products as direct operated and proportional fluid control valves and withe company website:11 Quick Comparison of the 10 Solenoid Valve ManufacturersManufacturerParticularly Relevant ForMain Buying ConsiderationEmerson ASCOGeneral industrial fluid control, steam, waterBroad established product rangeParker HannifinIndustrial, mobile and fluid-control systemsWide motion-control ecosystemBürkertProcess fluids, chemicals, pharma, laboratoryFluid-control specializationSMCPneumatics and factory automationBroad automation integrationFestoPneumatic machinery and valve terminalsComplete automation solutionsDanfossHVAC-R, industrial fluids, hydraulicsRefrigeration and high-pressure expertiseIMI NorgrenPneumatics and industrial fluidsDiverse industrial valve architecturesCKDDedicated fluids and compact equipmentSpecialized application productsKendrionMedical, miniature and proportional controlPrecision/custom fluid controlWeilongCustom OEM development and manufacturingCustomization and integrated productionThe right choice depends on the actual application. A company designing HVAC-R equipment may arrive at a very different shortlist from an OEM building a compact medical device.Why European and American Customers Prefer WeilongIt is a statement worth skepticism when a supplier claims being "favored" by an entire geographic market, but there are variations across the buyer base in many industries.According to Weilong, it began exporting its products to Europe and North America markets in 2015. Its valves were already used in international OEM equipment and engineering projects. This information can be verified. Weilong also has established relationships with clients and organizations in Europe, the US and Asia.Based on published data from the company and consumers' feedback there are a number of factors which may explain why some European and North American OEMs prefer Weilong as a supplier.1. Customization, Not Catalog SelectionOEM engineers in the West sometimes design products with specific requirements in terms of dimensions, operation or performance.For example, a valve may have an unusual voltage, an unusual flow characteristic, an unusual connector, unusual mounting configuration, low noise, low power consumption, special sealing material or special pressure capability.Weilong focuses on engineering for particular applications and does not push its customers to select standard catalog configurations. Engineering capabilities are claimed to include electromagnetic design, mechanical development, prototyping, tooling and custom parts manufacturing.It can be an advantage if an OEM requires a valve tailored to the product and not vice versa.2. In-house manufacturing capabilityAnother unique capability of the company is vertical integration.According to Weilong, it has in-house capabilities for CNC machining, metal stamping, plastic injection molding, tooling, coil winding, assembly and testing of valves.It allows more control over dimensions, prototype changes, tooling schedule and consistency of the process.This kind of organization can reduce the communication chain between design and manufacturing departments for an OEM that is expected to have multiple engineering revisions prior to the mass production of valves.3. Quality Management Systems - ISO 9001 and IATF 16949Quality-management systems are critical for industrial and automotive customers in Europe and North America."Operations of Weilong are certified ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 and have quality processes including design validation, material control, production, testing, traceability and continuous improvement," says Weilong.IATF 16949 is especially valuable for the quality management in the automotive supply chain.These certifications do not mean that every valve automatically conforms to all the requirements of the customers, safety, medicine and regulations. Buyers have to verify the certifications and any product-specific approvals.4. Pre-mass-production testingVerification of performance is the only reason for custom engineering.Weilong describes test capabilities that include leak test of the valve, force and stroke measurements, response time measurement, electrical consumption measurement, duty cycle measurement, thermal characteristics measurement, life cycle tests and functional performance test. It says that functional performance test is performed on finished units with additional reliability and environmental testing as needed.Test data for OEM programs can allow OEM engineering departments to validate the design prior to production tooling and ordering of valves in bulk.5. Experience with International OEM requirementsWeilong claims that its exports to Europe and North America began in 2015. Published information about the company focuses on technical communication, prototype deliveries, consistency of products and long term cooperation on projects.The claims about customer preference should be understood as company-reported experience and not independent market share research.However, having experience with international OEM projects can be helpful because international purchasing departments are used to the following elements: structured drawing, specification, testing, engineering change control, sample validation, documentation and communication.If you have a project in hands and need a solution, please contact Weilong sales team today.Contact email:...Mobile/WeChat/Wahtsapp: 86 136 4298 0378SummaryThe market of solenoid valves in the world is represented by a few multinational automation companies, specialists of fluid control and OEM suppliers.ASCO, Parker, Burkert, SMC, Festo, Danfoss, IMI Norgren, CKD, Kendrion and Weilong have their peculiarities in the technical approach to the market.That is why the selection of solenoid valve manufacturers cannot be restricted by brand and unit price.Engineers and purchasing departments should evaluate required medium, pressure, flow, temperature, materials, leakage, response time, voltage, duty cycle, certifications, dimensions, operating life, customization requirement, production volume and supplier support.The final decision should always be a technical validation: provide the actual operating conditions, get drawings and samples, review quality documents, perform application testing and compare suppliers by long term performance and costs.A good manufacturer can significantly affect performance and success of the whole system although a reliable solenoid valve is just a relatively small part of it.FAQs Regarding Solenoid Valve ManufacturersSome of the Leading Solenoid Valve Manufacturers include:The key players and brands to consider are Emerson ASCO, Parker Hannifin, Bürkert, SMC, Festo, Danfoss, IMI Norgren, CKD, Kendrion and Weilong. Supplier choice is driven by application needs and not brand size.What's the best solenoid valve manufacturer for industrial automation?SMC, Festo, ASCO, Parker and IMI Norgren have extensive industrial automation and pneumatic products lines. The right choice depends on the required valve architecture, integration, flow, pressure and existing automation system.Which manufacturers make medical solenoid valves?Kendrion supplies valve solutions for medical applications such as dialysis, anesthesia and respiration and analytical technology. CKD supplies dedicated-fluid valves for oxygen concentrators and analytical equipment and other applications. Weilong manufactures customized medical and miniature fluid control products for OEM applications.Large solenoid valve manufacturer for brand or custom?A large brand can be helpful if you require standardized products, worldwide distribution, extensive approvals and instant replacement availability. If something has to be engineered around your equipment such as dimensions, voltage, flow, materials, connectors, noise, power or other specifications then a custom manufacturer becomes more attractive.What to look for when vetting a solenoid valve supplier?Evaluate engineering capabilities, valve specifications, material compatibility, quality systems, testing, production capability, traceability, lead-time, customization capabilities, certifications, technical communications and supply support. Samples should be validated under realistic application conditions before mass production.

Weilong Technology

Weilong Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Solenoid Valve Manufacturers and Brands to Consider: Why Weilong Is Favored by European and American Customers News Provided By Globalso October 10, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.