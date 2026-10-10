Sule Hair Clinic building in Istanbul

Sule Hair Clinic

Six questions for a hair transplant consultation: hairline planning, graft estimates, clinical responsibilities, written costs and follow-up.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sule Hair Clinic has prepared an English-language guide for people in the UK researching hair transplantation in Istanbul. The guide sets out six questions to bring to a consultation, covering the proposed hairline, graft estimate, procedure, clinical team, written costs and follow-up.

A useful hair transplant comparison begins with the individual plan. A reader should be able to understand what is proposed, why it has been proposed and which points still require an assessment. The guide below provides a practical structure for that conversation.

1. What is the plan for the hairline and the areas behind it?

Ask the treating clinician to explain the proposed hairline, the areas intended for treatment and the limitations relevant to the individual. A drawing or photograph can help illustrate the discussion, but the written explanation should also make the priorities clear.

For example, a proposal that prioritises the frontal area should identify that area rather than leave the reader to assume the crown is included. Ask how the design takes possible future hair loss into account. The NHS hair transplant overview notes the importance of planning for the appearance of the hair over time.

2. What does the graft estimate actually describe?

Record the proposed number alongside the areas it covers and whether it remains a preliminary estimate. Ask what further assessment is required and how any revised plan would be explained before the procedure.

A practical comparison has three entries: the estimate, the proposed treatment areas and the clinician's explanation. An unexplained number leaves important questions unanswered.

3. What does the proposed technique involve?

Ask for a plain-language explanation of the procedure, its limitations, alternatives and individual risks. The NHS describes follicular unit extraction, or FUE, as involving the removal and transplantation of individual grafts. The method's name is a starting point for a consultation; the reader still needs an explanation of how the proposed treatment applies to them.

General background is available in the NHS hair transplant guide: .

4. Who is responsible for each stage?

Request the names and roles associated with the assessment, planning, procedure and subsequent clinical review. Ask how the treating clinician's qualifications and the healthcare facility's authorisation can be checked.

Keep these answers with the individual proposal. A team biography is useful background, while confirmation of who is assigned to the proposed procedure answers a different, practical question.

5. What does the written price include?

Compare dated quotations using the same headings: procedure, stated additional services, follow-up, exclusions and payment terms. Record the currency and any payment-method charges. Clarify how a change to the clinical plan would affect the quotation before making a commitment.

6. How will follow-up work after returning home?

Record the clinical contact, agreed review arrangements and what happens if an in-person assessment is needed. Clarify the location and any additional costs. The NHS guidance on cosmetic surgery abroad provides background on researching follow-up and arrangements for complications: .

The Sule Hair Clinic guide can be used as a six-point consultation note: hairline and treatment areas; graft estimate; procedure explanation; clinical responsibilities; written quotation; and follow-up. Individual suitability, risks and treatment decisions require assessment by the treating clinician.

About Sule Hair Clinic

Sule Hair Clinic is a hair transplantation clinic in Istanbul, Türkiye. Information about the clinic and hair transplantation is available at sule-hairtransplant. HealthTürkiye lists the healthcare facility under its institutional name, Özel Şule Clinic Polikliniği.

Şule Ölmez

Sule Hair Clinic

+90 555 233 78 95

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Sule Hair Clinic Publishes Hair Transplant Planning Guide for UK Readers News Provided By Sule Hair Transplant Clinic October 10, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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