Anushka Yadav Improves Hammer Throw Meet Record Elangovan Wins Pole Vault Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Teenage hammer thrower Anushka Yadav breaks meet record on the penultimate day of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Anushka, 18, hurled the iron ball to a distance of 66.53m to improve on the five-year-old previous meet record of 64.42m in the name of Manju Bala. The promising teenager was the outright winner from her first throw.

She was steady in her performance on Saturday and had a series of 62.21m, 65.75m, 66.47m, F, 66.53, 65.25m. She has a personal best of 67.02m and finished fourth at the Asian Games 2026.

Asian Games 2026 bronze medallist in women's pole vault, Baranica Elangovan (Railway), was a comfortable winner here on Saturday. Her best jump was 4.10m

Results (Day 3):

Men:

5,000m: Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 14:01.64 secs, Shivaji M (Railway) 14:02.81, Ajay Bind (Railway) 14:03.86.

High Jump: Rohit (Railway) 2.19m, Jesse Sandesh (Railway) 2.16m, Aaditya Raghuvanshi (Madhya Pradesh) 2.16m

Shot put: Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.63m, Sanyam (Railway) 18.32m, Anurag Kaler (Railway) 18.32m

4x100m relay: SSCB 39.76 seconds, Railway 40.75 seconds, Haryana 41.37 seconds.

Women:

10,000m: Shampa Gain (West Bengal) 35:33.90, Soniya (Uttarakhand) 35:35.36, Mamta (All India Police) 35:38.25.

Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (ONGC) 6.38m, Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.37m, Nidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 6.28m.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Railway) 4.10m, Mariya Jaison (Railway) 3.90m, Sindhushree G (Karnataka) 3.80m.

Hammer throw: Anushka Yadav (ONGC) 66.53m (meet record), Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 56.14m, Kulvinder (Railway) 55.22m

Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain (Railway) 56.63m, Sanjana Choudhary (Rajasthan) 56.12m, Deepika (Haryana) 54.07m.

4x100m relay: Railway 45.56 seconds, Odisha 45.57 seconds, Tamil Nadu 46.03 seconds.

Mixed 4x400m relay: Railway 3:21,60 seconds, Haryana 3:22.43 seconds, Rajasthan 3:25.54 seconds.