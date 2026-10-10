Gehlot Slams Nabin's 'Threatening' Language Over Opposition Protest

Gehlot Condemns Nabin's Remarks

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticised BJP national president Nitin Nabin over his remarks on the opposition parties' protest in Delhi, questioning his language and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of threatening the public, opposition leaders and youth. Gehlot said there was no response to the alleged deletion of 13.30 crore votes and questioned whether Nabin's remarks were appropriate.“Is this language used by Nitin Nabin appropriate? Is it right to threaten the public, the opposition and the youth? I want to ask Nitin Nabin this question. I condemn it,” Gehlot said. The Congress leader also questioned the manner in which the BJP national president addressed the issue, alleging that his remarks reflected the government's position.

He further criticised the BJP over its references to foreign forces in connection with the opposition's protest, citing Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.“Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country, but now Nitin Nabin says that foreign forces are organising these protests in the country to spread anarchy. The statement he made about the opposition's protest is shameful,” Gehlot said.

Targeting the BJP over its role during India's freedom struggle, Gehlot alleged that those who had not made sacrifices during the independence movement were now questioning the opposition's demonstrations.“Those who did not sacrifice even a finger for independence, and those who were informers for the British, are now raising questions about the opposition's protest,” he said.

“They came to power wearing a mask and in the name of religion and communities. When the BJP and Modi first came to power, they promised to bring back black money from Swiss banks. But what happened? I have heard that black money held abroad has now increased threefold,” he said. The former Chief Minister further alleged that the NDA government itself was working under pressure from foreign powers.“The NDA government itself is working under the pressure of foreign forces,” Gehlot said.

BJP Alleges 'Anarchic Competition'

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin stated that on one hand, the 'INDI Alliance' led by Rahul Gandhi, and on the other, groups like Arvind Kejriwal's ally 'CJP', have joined hands and are engaged in a dangerous 'anarchic competition' to disrupt the peace, harmony, and rapid development of the nation, while addressing the press conference on Saturday.

According to an official release, the National President remarked that, out of sheer frustration at being repeatedly rejected by the people in democracy, these disruptive groups are now conspiring to halt India's progress and, at the behest of foreign powers, spread 'instability'.

"Over the last ten years, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a strong and 'Aatmanirbhar'nation, a reality that these anarchic elements are utterly unable to digest. The unwavering strength of Bharat's robust democratic framework and the united might of its 140 crore patriotic citizens will completely demolish all the sinister designs of these anti-national forces," he said.

Nabin stated that a very dangerous and serious situation is being created in the country today. Attempts are being made to destabilise the 140 crore people of India, who are contributing peacefully to the nation's development. "There are two anarchist groups involved: one led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance, and the other by the CJP associated with Arvind Kejriwal," Nabin said.

The BJP National President asserted that these efforts are being carried out not only for political purposes but also at the behest of foreign forces. "Despite global crises, India continues to move ahead on the path of growth and development, and this is troubling the opposition. They are unable to accept India's progress, advancement, and achievements," Nabin said, adding that they cannot tolerate seeing India emerge as a self-reliant and powerful nation.

Referring to attempts to destabilise the country at the behest of foreign forces, Nabin stated that India's democracy is strong enough for all patriots and nationalists to come together and defeat such designs.

Over the last ten years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has been taken out of an atmosphere of fear. Efforts have been made to eradicate terrorism and free the country from Naxalism. Despite this, some people with an urban Naxal mindset continue to work towards destabilising the nation. However, Rahul Gandhi's objectives will never be fulfilled, he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)