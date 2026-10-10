Curiosity, Dissent Key For Good Future, Says Rahul Gandhi In Chennai

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday emphasised the importance of dissent and questioning among students in a democracy, arguing that curiosity is essential for good future. "What does Periyar tell students? Do not follow anything just because someone else has said it. Analyze and inquire into everything. And then the great poet says, "The deeper you dig a well in sand, the more water springs up. The more you learn, the more knowledge flows." The heart of being a student is curiosity, is asking a question, is the thirst for knowledge, and this curiosity that is in the heart of every student, it gives you your power. It gives you the power to ask questions, to explore new things, new places, to imagine a new future, to imagine your own future, to imagine the future of your state, to imagine the future of your friends, your family, and most importantly, it gives you the ability to make choices. This curiosity. It does not sit in the air. It has a foundation. What is the foundation of your curiosity? It is your language. It is your culture, your history, your traditions, your land. This is the foundation from where you can begin to ask questions. Without this foundation, curiosity is impossible. Questions cannot be asked, and a strong future, a good future, cannot be developed...," Gandhi said while addressing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Chennai.

Will protect Tamil Nadu's culture, language

Gandhi also said that the foundation of curiosity lies in one's language, culture, tradition, history and land, asserting that Tamil Nadu's language, history and culture would be protected. He emphasised further that the Prime Minister will not be allowed to target the state's culture and identity. He said, "It is an honour for me to be here in the great land of Tamil Nadu. As I often say, I always learn something from you - from the wisdom of Tamil Nadu. As Periyar ji said, "Do not follow anything just because someone else has said it. Analyse and inquire into everything." Thiruvalluvar ji wrote, "The deeper you dig a well in sand, the more water springs up; the more you learn, the more knowledge flows." The foundation of your curiosity is your language, culture, tradition, history, and land. We are not going to let Narendra Modi attack Tamil Nadu's language, history and culture. He is not going to touch Tamil Nadu".

Language policy a key debate

The language issue has remained a key point of political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the state maintaining its two-language policy of Tamil and English while opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)

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