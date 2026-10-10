India Hosts First-Ever International Shooting Sport Federation 'A' Coaches Course In Surajkund

MENAFN - IANS) Surajkund, Oct 10 (IANS) In a major milestone for Indian shooting, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 'A' Coaches Course commenced on Saturday at Taj Surajkund. This marks the first time that the ISSF's premier coaching certification programme is being held in India.

A total of 30 candidates are participating in the landmark course. The cohort comprises 29 coaches from India and one from the United States of America. The programme focuses on elite technical standards, sport psychology, biomechanics and modern high-performance training methods.

The opening ceremony was attended by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary General Pawankumar Singh and ISSF Academy Director Vesa Nissinen. The instructional faculty features Rifle Head Instructor Manoj Kumar, assisted by Prajakta Hosur, and Pistol Head Instructor Agi Kassoumi, assisted by Vidya Jadhav.

Welcoming the historic milestone, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the NRAI, said: "Hosting the ISSF 'A' Coaches Course in India is a defining moment for our sport. Elite performance demands continuous technical refinement and modern knowledge. The NRAI remains committed to institutionalising coach education. Bringing global expertise to our doorstep ensures a structured pathway for sustainable international success."

Addressing the participants and instructors at the opening ceremony, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said: "If we want to develop world-class athletes, we must first develop world-class coaches. Following the success of our 'B' courses, this programme marks an important step towards a self-reliant coaching ecosystem in India.

"The true success of this course will not be measured merely by certificates. It will be defined by the knowledge passed down to young athletes at academies across the country. When we educate one coach, we create opportunities for hundreds of athletes. As we target podium finishes at Los Angeles 2028 and build towards 2032 and 2036, these coaches will play a vital role in preparing future champions," he added.

The initiative forms part of the NRAI's long-term framework to elevate domestic coaching to international standards. The course will continue through the week with extensive classroom lectures and practical technical evaluations.