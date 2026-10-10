Cliffside West Los Angeles Highlights Substance Use Disorder Treatment Options

Cliffside West Los Angeles offers medical detoxification, residential treatment and individualized care for people navigating substance use disorders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cliffside West Los Angeles, part of Discovery Addiction Services, is highlighting the role of personalized care in substance use disorder treatment. For individuals and families exploring addiction treatment in Los Angeles, its medical detoxification, residential programming and continuing support address different stages of recovery within two home-like residences on the city's Westside.Choosing care involves more than identifying a facility. Individuals may need help understanding withdrawal risks, the structure of a residential stay and how treatment addresses mental health alongside alcohol or drug use. Cliffside's approach brings those questions into an individualized assessment, combining clinical care with attention to each person's history, relationships and recovery goals.Understanding Medical Detox and Residential TreatmentCliffside West Los Angeles offers medical detoxification and residential treatment as distinct components of care. Detox focuses on managing withdrawal under medical supervision. The substance involved, the person's health history and the potential severity of withdrawal help determine the support needed. A clinical assessment guides that decision rather than a standard path applied to every patient.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), through FindTreatment, explains that detoxification alone is not treatment for a substance use disorder; it can prepare a person for further care. Managing withdrawal and addressing the behavioral and emotional aspects of addiction serve different purposes. Families evaluating programs can ask how a provider connects these stages and plans the next step.At Cliffside, residential care provides a structured environment with individual therapy, group therapy and psychoeducational sessions. Patients have opportunities to explore personal challenges, identify triggers and develop coping strategies with professional support. The residential setting offers time to participate in therapeutic work away from the demands of everyday routines while preparing for the responsibilities that follow treatment.Personalized Treatment for Substance Use and Mental HealthCliffside's individualized treatment programs begin with a comprehensive evaluation. Its multidisciplinary team includes physicians, psychiatrists, registered nurses, social workers and therapeutic professionals. Assessment considers the person's substance use history, current challenges and goals, creating a basis for treatment planning that reflects individual needs rather than substance use alone.For people experiencing co-occurring mental health conditions, the program addresses concerns such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder alongside substance use. This integrated focus allows mental health needs to be considered within the same treatment-planning process, rather than leaving patients and families to navigate those concerns as unrelated issues.Clinical approaches include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy. These approaches complement individual and group sessions within the treatment plan. The emphasis is on developing practical tools for recognizing triggers, managing cravings and responding to personal challenges, with the combination of services guided by assessment and clinical needs. The group curriculum also includes 12-step and Refuge Recovery approaches, giving patients exposure to different recovery frameworks as they develop their own support systems.Measurement-based care helps inform that process. Cliffside assesses wellness indicators before, during and after treatment, including measures related to substance use, depression and anxiety. Repeated assessment gives the team information about changing needs and progress. This provides a way to revisit the treatment plan rather than relying only on the initial evaluation.A Home-Like Setting on LA's WestsideThe program's two residences combine clinical services with private and semi-private rooms, outdoor spaces and chef-prepared meals. This setting reflects Cliffside's emphasis on dignity, comfort and personal attention during treatment. Patients can engage in care within a residential community while receiving support from professionals involved in their treatment.Yoga, movement, expressive art, guided meditation and mindfulness practices complement the clinical programming. These activities provide additional ways to participate in the daily routine of care. They are offered alongside therapeutic services, not as a replacement for assessment, withdrawal management or individualized treatment planning.Including Families in the Recovery ProcessCliffside's family program invites loved ones to participate in a one-day family session during treatment, with additional therapy options guided by clinical recommendations. Communication with the primary therapist supports family involvement. The work addresses relationships and patterns of interaction, helping family members understand how they can support changes made during care.For loved ones, treatment can also be a time to ask practical questions about communication, expectations and the transition home. A shared understanding of the treatment plan gives families a more concrete starting point for those conversations, while recognizing that each family's circumstances and involvement will differ.Continuing Support Beyond Residential CareRecovery planning extends beyond the residential stay. Cliffside provides structured aftercare planning and alumni programming, creating opportunities for continued connection after discharge. Through Discovery for Life, support includes online and in-person groups, alumni events and educational resources. Individuals and families can discuss these options with the team and ask how they fit with ongoing professional care and daily responsibilities.Exploring Addiction Treatment in West Los AngelesIndividuals and families can contact admissions at (424) 320-3061 to discuss assessment, available treatment options, family participation and insurance verification. The admissions team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Specific benefits, financial responsibilities and admission arrangements require individual review; contacting the team does not establish coverage or guarantee placement.The Cushdon residence is located at 10700 Cushdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064. The Overland residence is at 2203 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064. A first conversation can help clarify next steps without requiring individuals or families to determine the appropriate level of care on their own.About Cliffside West Los AngelesCliffside West Los Angeles, part of Discovery Addiction Services, provides medical detoxification and residential treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders in Los Angeles. Its approach combines individualized clinical care, measurement-based assessment, complementary wellness activities, family involvement and continuing recovery support in two home-like residences on LA's Westside.

Wes Morgan

Discovery Addiction Services

+1 855-663-7836

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