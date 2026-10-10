New Hope Ranch Highlights PTSD Awareness And Co Occurring Disorder Care

New Hope Ranch highlights trauma-informed addiction care and support for men, including veterans and first responders, experiencing co-occurring PTSD.

MANOR, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Hope Ranch is highlighting the importance of recognizing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) alongside substance use concerns and understanding the treatment options available. In recognition of PTSD Awareness Day, the addiction treatment center near Austin is drawing attention to its trauma-informed approach and care for men with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.For individuals and families exploring care, understanding how a treatment program addresses mental health is an important part of the conversation. New Hope Ranch provides co-occurring disorder treatment and reports experience treating patients with PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. Its approach considers both the substance use disorder and the underlying mental health concerns that may affect a person's recovery.Care at the ranch includes grounding techniques and coping skills to help patients manage emotions. The program also describes psychiatric medication and medication management as part of care for some co-occurring disorders. Treatment decisions are individualized rather than presented as a single path for every patient.New Hope Ranch's individualized clinical therapies begin with attention to each patient's medical, social and mental health needs, trauma history and withdrawal potential. The center describes using American Society of Addiction Medicine guidelines to help determine appropriate care. Its clinical therapy offerings include acceptance and commitment therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy.The center also offers its Stars & Stripes program for veterans and first responders recovering from substance use disorders. The program describes trauma-focused, customized treatment with individual therapy, small group sessions and life skills building. Its residential setting gives participants space to engage in treatment with others who may share aspects of their professional or military experience.For veterans, the program also focuses on reintegration into the community. Practical support can include coaching around finances and resume preparation. These services complement the therapeutic work and reflect the program's attention to the responsibilities patients face beyond treatment.Continuing care is another part of the recovery conversation. New Hope Ranch encourages ongoing therapy with an outside provider after discharge to support the transition to a sober lifestyle and continued attention to underlying mental health concerns. Individuals and families can ask the admissions team how treatment planning and follow-up support apply to their circumstances.People seeking information about PTSD alongside alcohol or drug use can contact New Hope Ranch at (512) 298-4379. The center lists its admissions consultation line as available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. New Hope Ranch is located at 11908 Sparks Road, Manor, TX 78653.About New Hope RanchNew Hope Ranch is an addiction treatment center for men in Manor, Texas, near Austin. Its programs include trauma-informed care for substance use and co-occurring disorders, clinical therapies, and services for veterans and first responders. The ranch is located at 11908 Sparks Road, Manor, TX 78653.

Wes Morgan

Discovery Addiction Services-New Hope Ranch

+1 855-663-7836

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New Hope Ranch Highlights PTSD Awareness and Co Occurring Disorder Care News Provided By MGMT Digital October 10, 2026, 16:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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