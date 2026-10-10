Canadian Phosphate Ltd To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13Th

Daniel Gleeson, CEO/MD of Canadian Phosphate Ltd, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference.

Canadian Phosphate Ltd is developing an integrated North American phosphate business to support agricultural productivity, food security and battery supply chains.

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences

Canadian Phosphate Limited (OTCQB:CPHOF)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX: CP8, OTCQB: CPHOF), based in North America, focused on Rock Phosphate, today announced that Daniel Gleeson, CEO/MD, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on October 13th, 2026.Canadian Phosphate Ltd is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:DATE: October 13thTIME: 4:00pmREGISTER HERE:Available for 1x1 meetings: October 14th & 15th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.Learn more about the event at .Recent Company Highlights.CP8 included in Canada and Alberta investment summits:.Drilling extends phosphate mineralisation strike to 9km:.CP8 completes acquisition of Diamond Mountain Project:.$5.2m raised following strong demand for Rights Issue:AboutCanadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX: CP8, OTCQB: CPHOF) is developing an integrated North American phosphate business to support agricultural productivity, food security and battery supply chains. The Company's portfolio comprises the Wapiti and Fernie phosphate projects in British Columbia, Canada, and the Diamond Mountain phosphate project in Utah, USA. These assets underpin a staged mine-to-market strategy, progressing from direct rock phosphate supply to single superphosphate fertiliser production and, ultimately, purified phosphoric acid for fertiliser and lithium iron phosphate batteries. By developing domestic phosphate resources and processing capacity, CP8 aims to reduce reliance on imports and establish a reliable, long-term supply of this critical mineral.For more information, visit .About Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.CONTACTS:Canadian Phosphate LtdDaniel GleesonCEO+1 (630) 269 6276...Virtual Investor ConferencesGreg YoungVP Corporate ServicesOTC Markets Group(212) 652-5958...

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Canadian Phosphate Ltd to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13th News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 10, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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