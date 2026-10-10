EC Resolves Age-Related Discrepancies For 2.7 Lakh Voters In Maharashtra Before Deadline

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In a swift administrative intervention, the Election Commission of India (ECI) team on Saturday successfully resolved age-related issues for around 2.7 lakh voters in Maharashtra.

The corrective measures were taken following a special request by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam.

According to official updates, the discrepancies were addressed promptly before the conclusion of the claims and objections period.

"At the request of Maharashtra CEO, the ECI team resolved age-related issues of 2.7 lakh electors in time, that is, before the claims and objections period ended, thus avoiding the need of filling up Form-8 for age correction," the Office of Maharashtra CEO said on Saturday in a post on social media platform X.

This timely intervention has provided significant relief to voters, effectively eliminating the requirement for individuals to manually fill out Form-8 for age corrections in the electoral rolls.

The proactive resolution ensures greater accuracy in voter lists while streamlining the voter revision process ahead of upcoming electoral milestones.

Earlier, the ECI extended the deadline to file claims and objections for the SIR drive to October 12 in Maharashtra, while processing notices, claims, and objections will conclude by November 10.

The state's final voter list will officially be published on November 16.

Notices were issued to 1.22 crore voters flagged for logical errors or missing document matches.

To ease the process, citizens no longer need to visit Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in person-they can respond directly by sending notices and required documents via WhatsApp.

Out of 1,51 crore voters whose names were omitted from the draft rolls, only 390,000 have resubmitted fresh registration forms over the past month.

In response, District Collectors have been instructed to conduct dedicated voter registration camps across all junior and senior colleges, with mandatory reporting on student voter enrollment numbers.

The Office of the Maharashtra CEO has launched targeted registration drives and door-to-door verification campaigns across the state.

Operating under the guidelines of the ECI, election authorities have committed to ensuring that no eligible citizen is left off the electoral roll and no ineligible entries remain.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are deployed at campus sites to assist eligible students with completing application forms and to resolve queries regarding the SIR workflow, the Office of Maharashtra CEO said in a statement.

BLOs are conducting home visits to identify eligible citizens missing from the Draft Electoral Roll and collect Form-6 following verification.

For residents unavailable during home visits, special voter registration camps will be held at all designated polling stations on October 10 and October 11.

Citizens whose names appear on the list of absent or migrated voters (compiled during house-to-house enumeration) can apply for re-enrolment or correction.

The official list of absent/shifted voters has been published online at gov for public verification.

The deadline to submit claims, objections, and new registration requests is October 12.

Citizens can apply via offline or online channels.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday issued a strong appeal to citizens across the state to make full use of the special voter registration camps organised on October 10 and 11, emphasising that completing the necessary enrollment processes before the October 12 deadline is vital for safeguarding democratic rights.

The special drive comes in the wake of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an exercise the Chief Minister recently defended as a necessary and long-standing mechanism to protect the integrity of India's democratic system.

"Designated polling stations across the state are hosting special camps this weekend to assist citizens who missed home visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Eligible citizens-particularly young or first-time voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls-have been urged to fill out Form-6 for immediate registration. Voters who received formal notices during the ongoing SIR verification process can utilise these camps to submit alternative valid documents and clear discrepancies. All claims, objections, and documentation processes must be finalised and submitted strictly before the October 12 deadline," CM Fadnavis said.

Defending the current electoral roll revision, the Chief Minister noted that rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, and demographic updates necessitate periodic verification to keep voter lists accurate and reliable.

Highlighting that the current framework is a natural extension of India's decades-old electoral tradition, the state administration has streamlined these weekend camps to ensure no genuine, eligible voter is left disenfranchised.

Citizens are advised to visit their local polling booths immediately to verify their names on the electoral roll and complete pending formalities ahead of October 12 deadline, CM Fadnavis said.