Karnataka Minister Announces Special Outreach Drive To Address Tribals' Grievances

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Oct 10 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare T. Raghumurthy on Saturday directed officials to organise a special public service campaign to address the problems faced by tribal communities living in hamlets in Yelandur taluk and near Biligiri Rangana Betta in Chamarajanagar district.

The minister announced the initiative after visiting tribal settlements near Biligiri Rangana Hill, where he interacted with residents, listened to their grievances and instructed officials to take immediate steps to resolve their concerns.

“I have visited several places where tribal communities live, and they have submitted their grievances. After reviewing their concerns, I discussed the issues with officials. The government should reach people's doorsteps and provide services to them. A special public service campaign will be organised for people in this region,” Raghumurthy said.

During visits to Banglepodu, Hasapodu and Erakalagadde Podu Colony, the minister was informed that houses built 40 to 50 years ago were in a dilapidated condition. He said a survey was underway and eligible families would receive houses under the CM Adivasi Gruha Bhagya scheme within a stipulated timeframe.

He directed the Public Works Department to take steps to construct a bridge connecting Manjugudi Podu and Kalyani Podu hamlets with the main road. Following complaints about the absence of electricity, he contacted officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation and instructed them to arrange power connections.

Responding to complaints about irregular food-kit distribution, Raghumurthy said technical issues would be resolved within four to five days and pending supplies provided.

He also instructed taluk officials to ensure that tribal residents received essential documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards, title deeds and income certificates.

On drinking water shortages, the minister directed officials to arrange supplies under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Tankers would provide water until the issue was resolved, following discussions with forest officials. He also ordered action to clear pending wages under the VB-G.-Ram G scheme.

Raghumurthy inspected the Adivi forest-products centre and later met ashram school teachers in Kollegal, stressing the need for quality education for tribal children. During a visit to Konanakere Ashram School, he urged parents to prioritise education to help children become economically self-reliant and responsible citizens.